Azerbaijan Economy Ministry And IDB Sign Mou


1/31/2024 2:12:04 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Ministry of Economy and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the preparation of the Cooperation Framework for Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov wrote about it on his official X social page.

The Minister noted that the document was signed in the format of videoconference with the president of the Bank Mohammed Suleiman Al-Jasir.

"The implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding will contribute to deepening cooperation between the parties and joint activities to achieve the goals of socio-economic development of our country. The meeting also included an exchange of views on issues on the agenda of the COP29 event to be held by Azerbaijan," the publication said.

