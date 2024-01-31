Azerbaijan Economy Ministry And IDB Sign Mou

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Ministry of Economy and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB)
have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the preparation of the
Cooperation Framework for Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov wrote about it on
his official X social page.
The Minister noted that the document was signed in the format of
videoconference with the president of the Bank Mohammed Suleiman
Al-Jasir.
"The implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding will
contribute to deepening cooperation between the parties and joint
activities to achieve the goals of socio-economic development of
our country. The meeting also included an exchange of views on
issues on the agenda of the COP29 event to be held by Azerbaijan,"
the publication said.
