Construction Chemicals Market Growth Prospects, Future Industry Landscape 2032 | Fosroc, Inc., Cera-Chem Pvt. Ltd

Construction Chemicals Market Report

The surge in demand from emerging economies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report, the global construction chemicals market was valued at $49.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $88.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Key Growth Drivers:

The growth of the global Construction Chemicals market is attributed to the increased demand for infrastructure development, particularly the need for new and improved structures such as highways, bridges, airports, and buildings. However, challenges such as changes in the regulatory environment and low consumer awareness, given the price-sensitive nature of the market, hinder its development. On the positive side, the surge in demand from emerging economies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

- Forecast Period: 2023–2032

- Base Year: 2022

- Market Size in 2022: $49.9 billion

- Market Size in 2032: $88.1 billion

- CAGR: 6.0%

- No. of Pages in Report: 250

- Segments Covered: Type, End-use Industry, and Region

Key Drivers:

- Rise in the global construction industry.

- Growth in conformity with the latest manufacturing standards.

- Increasing demand for new and improved infrastructure.

Opportunities:

- Increase in demand from emerging economies.

Restraints:

- Government regulations over VOC emissions in the construction industry.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 outbreak significantly impacted the Construction Chemicals market, causing disruptions in supply chains, slowing down construction activities, and leading to a decline in demand for construction chemicals. The pandemic prompted a shift towards more eco-friendly construction chemicals, emphasizing sustainability and a surge in demand for environmentally friendly and health-conscious alternatives.

As the world recovers from the pandemic and construction activities resume, there is an expected rebound in the demand for construction chemicals. Additionally, the pandemic highlighted the need for greater sustainability in the construction industry, creating opportunities for manufacturers of eco-friendly chemicals.

Concrete Admixtures Segment:

The concrete admixtures segment is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period, contributing to over two-fifths of the global Construction Chemicals market revenue. This segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% due to the development of new and advanced concrete admixtures with improved properties.

Industrial/Commercial Segment:

The industrial/commercial segment is anticipated to maintain its lead position, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global Construction Chemicals market revenue. This growth is attributed to rapid developments in developing countries and the utilization of innovative products and materials in construction activities. However, infrastructure is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Dominance:

In terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for over two-fifths of the global Construction Chemicals market. The region is projected to maintain its lead position and register the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include a flourishing construction industry, consistently developing economic status, and strengthening industrialization.

Leading Market Players:

Key players in the global construction chemicals market include 3M, MAPEI S.p.A., Fosroc, Inc., Sika AG, Evonik, Chembond Chemicals Limited, ACC Limited, Flowcrete Group Ltd., SWC Brother Company Limited, and Cera-Chem Pvt. The report provides a detailed analysis of these players, highlighting their business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves.

