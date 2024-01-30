GREATER CLEVELAND REALTIST ASSOCIATION (GCRA) 2024 ANNUAL MEETING FOCUSES ON BLACK HOMEOWNERSHIP LOCALLY AND NATIONALLY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GCRA will convene industry stakeholders, the real estate community, lenders, community leaders and residents to discuss the state of black homeownership.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2024 Annual Meeting and Installation of Officers of The Greater Cleveland Realtist Association (GCRA) will be held on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at Cleveland State University Levin College of Public Affairs and Education.

"This event provides the perfect opportunity to tell our organization's story while gathering local community leaders and our partners that are focused on improving housing challenges for residents of Greater Cleveland," said GCRA President Deborah Bonner. GCRA is a local chapter of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB). "The Cleveland Chapter of NAREB has been in existence for over 75 years, working to make a difference and empowering our communities through homeownership and financial education."

GCRA brings together Black professionals in the real estate industry to promote the meaningful exchange of ideas about our business and how best to serve our clientele. GCRA embraces all qualified real estate practitioners, organizations and community leaders committed to these ideals and mission. NAREB was founded in 1947 during a time of racially discriminatory housing practices, and the members are known as Realtist. The founding members were committed to the mission of "Democracy in Housing."

NAREB currently has over 100 chapters throughout the U.S. that strive to elevate real property ownership in our communities. GCRA was established in 1948, and today, it is the sixth largest chapter in the nation and the largest in the Region and State of Ohio. As a local board, GCRA provides boots-on-the-ground initiatives, advocates for policy change and builds partnerships to create meaningful impact in housing. Realtist understand the needs of the community, and work diligently with all borrowers to achieve homeownership but strives to decrease challenges facing low-to-moderate income (LMI) borrowers.

"Our organization advances many causes, but increasing the rate of Black homeownership and creating sustainable homeownership is among our top priorities," said Board Chair Monique Winston. "As a demographic, African Americans have the lowest rate of homeownership, even when compared to other minority groups."

During the event, the organization will focus on the State of Housing in Black America and Black Cleveland. Attendees will hear from Mr. James H. Carr, author of the 2023 State of Housing in Black America Report, commissioned by the NAREB. Mr. Carr is a housing finance and urban policy expert. He is a former Coleman A. Young Endowed Chair and Professor of Urban Affairs at Wayne State University and Visiting Professor at Columbia University. He has testified before Congress on numerous occasions and has been a guest on CNN, MSNBC, NPR, Bloomberg, and other news outlets.

The Marquee Sponsor for the event will be CHN Housing Partners and its residential lending arm, CHN Housing Capital.

Fifth Third Bank, Chase Bank, and Third Federal Savings & Loan are also sponsoring the event.

