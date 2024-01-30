Arab-Brazilian Chamber Renews Mou With UAE’S AIM

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) renewed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the AIM Global Foundation, an investment organization based in the United Arab Emirates. The signing took place at the Real Estate Show United Arab Emirates 2024 IPS Congress at the Tivoli Mofarrej Hotel in the capital of São Paulo this Monday (29). The event had AIM as one of the exhibitors and the ABCC as a supporter. The congress was promoted by the Embassy of the UAE in Brasília, the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates in São Paulo, and the International Property Show (IPS).

Chohfi and Al Shezawi: Investment cooperation

The president of the ABCC, diplomat Osmar Chohfi, and the president of AIM, Dawood Al Shezawi, signed the MoU at the AIM stand in the congress. The two institutions signed an agreement in 2017 and have been working closely ever since. In the opening picture (L to R), the UAE's consul general to São Paulo, Abdalla Shaheen, Al Shezawi, Chohfi, and the UAE's ambassador to Brazil, Saleh Alsuwaidi.

In an interview with ANBA, Al Shezawi said that, through the agreement, the ABCC and AIM will support each other in fostering trade and investment between the UAE and its region with Brazil.“We want to support Brazilian industries to enter the market, re-export their products, establish their businesses, and use the UAE as a hub,” said Al Shezawi, mentioning the infrastructure that his country offers.

The secretary-general & CEO of the ABCC, Tamer Mansour, told ANBA the entity has a relationship history with AIM as it signed the first MoU with the organization around six years ago, finds a strong partnership with it and has been participating in AIM's initiatives, namely the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Congress). The meeting occurs annually in the UAE, attracting investors and other sector players. This year's edition is scheduled from May 7 to 9 in Abu Dhabi.

Signing of the MoU at the real estate congress

The AIM Congress is one of the foundation's best-known investment-promoting strategies. Last year, 10,313 people from 175 countries participated. The meeting resulted in 6,839 business meetings and had 693 speakers, 270 exhibitors, 300 startups, and 144 media outlets, among other impressive numbers. The event has established itself as the main investment platform in the Middle East.

Still, the AIM Global Foundation also works on other fronts to fulfill its mission. In a presentation at the opening of the Real Estate Show, Al Shezawi listed other activities, such as training through the AIM Academy, networking, consultancy, awards, and other initiatives. The organization is committed to empowering global investment, fostering effective promotion strategies, and facilitating opportunities for productivity and investment expansion.

Abdouni Neto, Chohfi, and Goulart

The event's main focus was to promote investments in the Emirati real estate industry. Like Al Shezawi, the ABCC president was also one of the speakers. He highlighted the importance of the event taking place in São Paulo and said the initiative strengthens the historical and cooperation ties between Brazil and the UAE. He recalled that in 2022, the Arab country was the world's 10th destination for foreign real estate investment, with USD 36.6 billion.

In addition to the consul general of the UAE to São Paulo and the ambassador of the Gulf country to Brasília, the show also had the participation of other authorities, such as the secretary of Management and Digital Governance of the State of São Paulo, Caio Paes de Andrade; São Paulo city councilor Rodrigo Goulart (PSD); ABCC directors Mohamad Abdouni Neto and Riad Younes; the honorary consul of Jordan to São Paulo, Mustapha Abdouni; Foreign Trade consultant Michel Alaby, and the chief officer of the Transit Department of the State Secretariat of Management and Digital Government, Eduardo Aggio de Sá, among others.

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

