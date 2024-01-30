Impact Dog Crates Announces Best-Selling Products Are Now Available At Chewy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAYDEN, Idaho, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Dog Crates , a leading pet safety brand, is excited to announce its best-selling dog crates are now available to shop at Chewy, a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere. Through this expansion, Impact Dog Crates is proud to strengthen its online reach to ensure more dog owners worldwide can easily access dog crates prioritizing the safety, security, and well-being of their pets.

Committed to transforming the future of pet protection, Impact Dog Crates has emerged as the premier provider of heavy-duty aluminum dog crates designed to safeguard dogs of all breeds, sizes, and lifestyles. Now available at Chewy, customers can choose from a variety of best-selling Impact Collapsible Dog Crates and Impact High Anxiety Dog Crates. Through this endeavor, Impact Dog Crates remains steadfast in its mission to ensure every pup receives the unmatched protection and care they rightfully deserve.

"We are thrilled to announce this major milestone for our company," said Hunter Bailey, CEO of Impact Dog Crates. "We are so proud to make dog safety more accessible for a broader audience by launching at Chewy, which shares our dedication to prioritizing the happiness and well-being of our pets. As we take this next step, we look forward to continuing to provide the most innovative and safest products for our beloved canine companions."

To browse the collection of Impact Dog Crates products available at Chewy, visit Chewy's website.

.

To explore the entire product range, including crates and accessories, offered by Impact Dog Crates, visit their website.

About Impact Dog Crates

Founded in Northern Idaho in 2012, Impact Dog Crates is a family-owned pet company producing the highest-quality aluminum dog crates and accessories, putting pet safety first. Through years of product innovation, and with a team of talented engineers behind every model, Impact Dog Crates has become the most trusted brand by dog owners worldwide for airline travel, vehicle transport, escape-artist pups, and at-home use. For more information, visit .

