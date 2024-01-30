Custom Mattress Factory, A Leading Manufacturer In The US, Launches New And Refreshed Line Of Certi-PUR Recreation Vehicle Mattresses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CONOVER, N.C., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Mattress Factory is thrilled to announce its latest line of mattresses, designed to bring the continued comfort of home to those seeking adventure on the road with a full line of Certi-PUR RV mattresses. The company has also purchased new equipment and hired additional craftsmen to help fulfill orders and meet the rapid demand for this coming season.

Grayson RV Mattress

Kinsley RV Mattress

Continue Reading

"We are very excited to bring this new level of comfort, design, and quality to our long line of mattresses," says Custom Mattress Factory's communications director, Tiffany Ellis. "Regardless of the size or style of mattress, our new line is Certi-PUR, meeting U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards and ensuring that every one of our mattresses meets the highest quality of standards for our loyal customers."

What Makes a Certi-PUR Mattress Certified?



They contain no formaldehyde

They contain no ozone depleters

They are manufactured without phthalates, regulated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

They are manufactured without mercury, lead, or any other heavy metal

They maintain low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions for indoor air quality, with less than 0.5 parts per million They are screened for relevant chemicals, including fire retardants, which are classified as carcinogens, mutagens, or reproductive toxins and are harmful to human health

Ellis also notes that Custom Mattress Factory offers a complete line of custom bedding to accommodate all RV mattress types.

Custom Mattress Factory is dedicated to sourcing the world's finest organic cotton to provide consumers with top-notch products that focus on quality. The company also prides itself on creating custom-sized mattresses with great attention to detail, meeting the exact width, length, and height required to fit each space perfectly. Among a range of options, Custom Mattress Factory can design round corners, cut corners, and notched corners, as well as hinged mattresses to create total flexibility.

About Custom Mattress Factory

Based in Conover, North Carolina, Custom Mattress Factory prides itself on manufacturing all its handcrafted products in the U.S. at its local facility by skilled American craftsmen. The company notably specializes in creating high-quality luxury mattresses that are custom and sustainable for all types of RVs, van beds, yachts, boats, antique beds, and more.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Ellis, Communications Director

Custom Mattress Factory

1-800-979-1924



SOURCE Custom Mattress Factory