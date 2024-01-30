HBKU Welcomes Applications for 2024/2025 Academic Year

(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, January 30, 2024 - Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) invites prospective students to learn more about the university and its range of multidisciplinary programs for the 2024/2025 academic year.



To assist and inspire potential applicants, HBKU has scheduled several outreach initiatives, including an upcoming Open House. Held in-person on Wednesday, February 14 at Minaretein, Education City, Open House is an opportunity to meet the deans of HBKU’s six colleges, internationally renowned faculty, and admission staff, as well as discuss course content, admission requirements, research opportunities, and more.



Commenting on the ongoing admissions campaign, Dr. Michael J. Benedik, HBKU Provost, said: “Individuals hoping to advance their academic careers, conduct groundbreaking research, or strengthen professional skills will find that HBKU provides an integrated, cutting-edge teaching and research environment where they can excel and achieve their desired impact. We encourage everyone to attend the Open House and discover how the university inspires a mindset of continuous growth and prepares students to shape novel solutions regardless of their field.”



As the only comprehensive graduate research university in Qatar, HBKU offers 40 masters and doctoral degrees and 1 bachelor degree through its 6 colleges, the College of Islamic Studies, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Science and Engineering, College of Law, College of Health and Life Sciences, and College of Public Policy. These degrees cover fields of study that address critical challenges facing Qatar and the world and position our graduates for exciting and transformational career opportunities.



Students also benefit from access to HBKU’s vibrant research ecosystem, including Qatar Biomedical Research Institute, Qatar Computing Research Institute, and Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute. Both the colleges and institutes cover five focus areas in their research - Artificial Intelligence, Precision Health, Progressive Education, Social Progress, and Sustainability.



The deadline for international applicants to join HBKU in Fall 2024 is February 1, 2024. The deadline for Qataris and residents (with eligibility for merit-based funding) is March 14, 2024, with last-minute applications closing on May 1, 2024.



A member of QF, HBKU strives to empower students and engage alumni to develop skills and competencies through diverse, multidisciplinary educational and social learning opportunities. For information, please visit hbku.edu.qa





