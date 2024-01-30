Sleep Apnea At-Home Testing & Diagnostic Device Measures Heart Rate & Oxygen!

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 30, 2024 12:00 am - If you suspect you may have sleep apnea, At Home Sleep Apnea Testing offers a home sleep apnea testing (HSAT) device, the WatchPAT One, which can help you assess severity without having to go to a doctor or visit a sleep lab.

You haven't been resting well for months or years - it's time to do something about it! To help you figure out if you've been suffering from sleep apnea, the WatchPAT One device from At Home Sleep Apnea Testing can give you fast, easy results without spending the night in a sleep lab.

The home sleep apnea testing (HSAT) tool measures a range of metrics, including your PAT signal, oximetry, body position, actigraphy, heart rate, chest motion, and snoring.

As sleep apnea continues to be a problem for around 39 million Americans, the WatchPAT One device measures sleep apnea severity so you can get the help and treatment you need.

Avoid Health Issues

Recent studies from John Hopkins University show that uncontrolled sleep apnea can lead to many health problems, including damage to heart function and metabolism, as well as lost productivity, fatigue, and frequent headaches. As you might feel hesitant to spend a night away from home to be tested for sleep apnea in a clinical setting, the WatchPAT One from At Home Sleep Apnea Testing offers a way to assess your condition's severity at home.

“With our device, no appointment or lab visit is necessary,” explains a spokesperson.“After just one night of sleep in your own bed, our simple-to-use home sleep test can tell us if you have obstructive sleep apnea.”

Support Restful Sleep

With an emphasis on reliability, the device is suitable if you have suspected sleep apnea due to witnessed breath-holding during sleep, frequent waking with a choking or gasping sensation, high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation, stroke history, or diabetes.

Eliminate Discomfort

The device may also be useful if you experience frequent daytime sleepiness or fatigue, excessive nighttime urination, headaches, sexual dysfunction, or impairments to memory and concentration.

Users have positive reviews for the WatchPAT One device.“I was having sleeping problems and needed a test to pinpoint the issue, but was hesitant about going to a sleep lab,” says Jo R.“I came across the WatchPAT One and it was fast, easy, and reliable to use. I highly recommend this device!”

