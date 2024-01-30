Aptia Boosts People Team With Chief People Officer Appointment

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India - January 30th, 2024 - Newly launched pensions and health and benefits administrator Aptia has appointed a Chief People Officer to its growing team.



Roopa Abraham Kochhar joins Aptia following seven years in various HR Leadership roles with the Allianz Group in Munich. Starting her career with Allianz\'s greenfield JV in India, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance where she was the Head of HR until 2013; she then joined Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) India in 2013 as Director HR before moving back to Allianz Group HQ in Munich in 2016 as Head of HR and Change (Allianz SE) and then as Global Head of HR and Change for Allianz Partners in 2019.



With over 20 years\' experience in human resources, Roopa will be responsible for building Aptia\'s People Team and its capabilities globally across the UK, US, India and Portugal.



Roopa said: \"I am delighted to be a part of Aptia and am joining a very impressive team that is well established within the financial services sector.



\"I bring with me a wealth of experience and am delighted to continue the growth of Aptia by attracting the best talent in the field and developing a workplace culture that is built on the foundations of a people first mentality.\"



Aptia officially launched January 1, 2024, following a deal funded by global private equity house Bain Capital.



Acquiring Mercer\'s UK pensions and US health and benefits administration businesses, Aptia is managing pensions and benefits for more than seven million people across 1,100 clients.



The company is led by a highly respected and experienced management team that includes Bala Viswanathan, Founder and Group CEO, and Dominic Burke, Founder and Group Chairman, both of whom have worked at both Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) and Marsh McLennan and have a proven track record of building businesses that deliver value for clients.



Bala Viswanathan, Aptia Founder and CEO, said: \"Roopa is a fantastic hire for Aptia, an appointment that will be instrumental in the growth of the business globally.



\"Roopa has had an impressive career and her experience and expertise will not only bring a variety of strengths to Aptia\'s workplace culture, but will continue our journey in attracting the very best talent within the industry.\"



About Aptia



Aptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the UK and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programmes covering over 7 million people and serving more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programmes. Our dedicated team of experts combines in-depth knowledge with leading technology to simplify the administration process.

