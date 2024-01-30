Liquid Cooled Generator Market Valued Over US$5.157 Billion In 2021, To Experience Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the liquid-cooled generator market was valued at US$5.157 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.The growing demand for dependable power solutions across diverse industries is driving the need for liquid-cooled generators. As businesses and sectors increasingly rely on consistent and efficient power sources, the popularity and utilization of liquid-cooled generators continue to rise. These generators, equipped with liquid cooling systems, play a crucial role in meeting the power demands of various applications, ensuring a reliable and stable power supply .A liquid-cooled generator is an electrical generator that utilizes a liquid coolant for temperature regulation and heat dissipation during its operation. The coolant circulates through internal components, such as stator and rotor windings, to maintain optimal operating temperatures and prevent overheating. Liquid-cooled generators offer the advantage of operating at elevated temperatures without the risk of overheating, contributing to improved overall efficiency and extended lifespan. These generators find widespread use in both residential and industrial settings, including applications in healthcare, data centres , telecommunications, and manufacturing. The surge in demand for reliable and efficient power sources across diverse industries is a key driver propelling the growth of the liquid-cooled generators market.Access sample report or view details:The liquid-cooled generator market is segmented based on the type of liquid used, with two primary categories: oil and coolant. In oil-cooled generators, a specific type of oil is employed as the cooling medium to regulate temperatures during operation. This method is effective in dissipating heat and ensuring optimal functioning of the generator's internal components. On the other hand, coolant-cooled generators utilize a liquid coolant to manage temperature levels, preventing overheating and maintaining efficient operation. Coolants are circulated through the generator's stator and rotor windings to achieve the desired cooling effect. Both oil-cooled and coolant-cooled generators cater to diverse industrial and residential applications, providing reliable and efficient power solutions. The choice between oil and coolant as the cooling medium depends on specific requirements, environmental considerations, and the generator's intended use in various sectors such as healthcare, data centres, telecommunications, and manufacturing. As the demand for dependable power sources continues to rise across industries, the liquid-cooled generator market is experiencing growth, driven by these versatile and efficient cooling solutions.The liquid-cooled generator market is categorized based on end-users, predominantly falling into two segments: residential and industrial/commercial applications. Residential use involves the deployment of liquid-cooled generators in homes to ensure a reliable power supply during outages. These generators are often employed to safeguard essential appliances and maintain daily routines. On the other hand, industrial and commercial applications encompass a broad range of sectors such as healthcare, data centres, telecommunications, and manufacturing. In these settings, liquid-cooled generators play a crucial role in providing uninterrupted power to critical operations, protecting sensitive equipment, and ensuring continuous productivity. Industries with high power demands and a need for a consistent power supply opt for liquid-cooled generators due to their efficiency and capacity to operate at higher temperatures without overheating. As both residential and industrial/commercial sectors recognize the importance of dependable power sources, the liquid-cooled generator market continues to expand to meet the diverse needs of end-users across various domains.The rising need for dependable power sources in countries such as China, India, and Japan are propelling the market demand for liquid-cooled generators in the region. The expanding industrial sector in the Asia Pacific is contributing to the market surge, with more companies investing in backup power solutions to ensure continuous and uninterrupted operations. In 2020, the Chinese government unveiled an ambitious plan to invest over $350 billion in renewable energy by 2025, intending to increase the adoption of renewable energy sources and drive the demand for backup power solutions like liquid-cooled generators. Similarly, Japan introduced a new energy policy in 2020, focusing on promoting renewable energy and phasing out inefficient coal-fired power plants. This policy is anticipated to elevate the demand for liquid-cooled generators capable of supporting intermittent power generation from renewable sources. In India, the government has set a target of achieving 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022, including 100 GW of solar power capacity. This ambitious goal is poised to stimulate growth in the renewable energy sector and create a demand surge for supporting infrastructure such as liquid-cooled generators, contributing to the overall expansion of the market in the Asia Pacific.Major players in the liquid-cooled generator market are Cummins Inc., TAFE Power, General Electric, Bertroli Srl, Andritz, Kohler Co., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. In September 2021, Himoinsa introduced a liquid-cooled generator named the HIPOWER HFW-970 T6U, specifically engineered for both prime and standby power applications. The generator is offered in various sizes, spanning from 670 kVA to 1,025 kVA.The market analytics report segments the liquid-cooled generator market using the following criteria:.By LiquidoOiloCoolant.By End UseroResidentialoIndustrial/ Commercial.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.UK.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Australia.OtherCompanies Profiled:.Andritz.Bertroli Srl.Cummins Inc..General Electric.Kohler Co..Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd..TAFE PowerExplore More Reports.Air Cooled Generator Market:.Wind turbine Generator Market:.Signal Generator Market:

