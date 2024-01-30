Automotive Heat Shield Market Is Booming And Predicted To Hit US$ 14.8 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Automotive Heat Shield Market Report by Material (Metallic, Non-Metallic), Product (Single Shell, Double Shell, Sandwich Type), Application (Exhaust System, Turbocharger, Under Bonnet, Engine Compartment, Under Chassis, and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global automotive heat shield market size reached US$ 11.5 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Automotive Heat Shield Industry:

Stringent Emission Norms:

The increasing implementation of stringent emission norms worldwide represents one of the key factors impelling the growth of the market. The governing bodies are enforcing stricter regulations to reduce vehicle emissions, prompting automakers to adopt innovative solutions. Heat shields play a crucial role in managing engine heat, thereby reducing thermal impact on the components and helping in efficient exhaust gas treatment. These shields contribute to the overall reduction of the environmental impact of vehicles by mitigating the heat produced in engine and exhaust systems. This need for lower emissions is encouraging the development and integration of advanced heat shielding materials, leading to the demand for high-efficiency thermal management solutions in vehicles.

Rising Awareness About Vehicle Safety:

Increasing awareness about vehicle safety is a critical factor bolstering the market growth. Individuals are more informed and concerned about the safety aspects of their vehicles, which is prompting automakers to focus more on incorporating safety features, including advanced heat management systems. Heat shields are essential in this context, as they protect the sensitive components of the vehicle from heat damage, thereby enhancing the overall safety and durability of the vehicle. This heightened safety consciousness among people is driving manufacturers to invest in more efficient and effective heat shielding solutions.

Integration of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies:

The increasing incorporation of advanced manufacturing technologies in the production of automotive heat shields is propelling the market growth. Innovations in materials science and manufacturing processes, such as 3D printing and automated assembly, are enabling the production of more sophisticated, lightweight, and cost-effective heat shields. These technologies allow for greater design flexibility, enabling custom solutions for complex thermal management challenges in modern vehicles. Furthermore, advancements in material technology, like the development of high-temperature resistant composites and coatings, are enhancing the performance characteristics of heat shields. This integration of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies is not only improving the quality and efficacy of heat shields but also fostering the development of new opportunities.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Automotive Heat Shield Industry:

Autoneum

Carcoustics (Liaoning Dare Industrial Company Ltd.)

Dana Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours Inc

ElringKlinger AG

HAPPICH GmbH (Pelzer Acoustic Products GmbH)

Lydall Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

NICHIAS Corporation

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

Zircotec

Automotive Heat Shield Market Report Segmentation:

By Material:

Metallic

Non-Metallic

Metallic dominates the market due to their superior heat resistance and durability, essential for protecting vehicle components from extreme temperatures.

By Product:

Single Shell

Double Shell

Sandwich Type

Single shell represents the largest segment, as they are cost-effective and simple in design, making them a popular choice for mass-market vehicle production.

By Application:

Exhaust System

Turbocharger

Under Bonnet

Engine Compartment

Under Chassis

Others

Engine compartment accounts for the majority of market share, due to its utilization as a primary source of heat in vehicles, necessitating robust heat shielding for optimal performance and safety.

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Passenger car holds the biggest market share as they provide a comfortable mode of transportation.

Regional Insights:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, attributed to the growing advancements in the automotive industry, high vehicle production rates, and rising emphasis on vehicle safety and performance standards.

Global Automotive Heat Shield Market Trends:

The rising emergence of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles is bolstering the market growth. These advanced vehicles require effective thermal management systems to ensure optimal performance and longevity of battery packs, electric motors, and electronic components. Heat shields in these vehicles are crucial for maintaining temperature thresholds, safeguarding sensitive parts against heat damage, and enhancing overall vehicle safety. Moreover, the growing shift towards lightweight and efficient materials in automotive manufacturing is leading to innovations in heat shield materials and designs.

