Aneri Vajani: Getting Into The Look Of A Tigress Was 3-4 Hr Process

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress Aneri Vajani, who will be seen as a tigress in the upcoming show 'Baghin', opened up on the intense preparation, calling it a truly life changing journey.

The mystical revenge thriller 'Baghin' revolves around the character of 'Gauri' played by Aneri who is a simple girl in love with Veer (Zeeshan Khan) but due to unforeseen circumstances, has to get married to Veer's brother Deva (Ansh Bagri).

Some unfateful event leads her to get possessed by the spirit of a tigress (Baghin), who embarks on a vengeful journey against those responsible for her demise.

Talking about the preparations for her role, Aneri said:“Presenting my first dual character challenge, where I transform from an innocent girl to a vengeful tigress. Getting into the look of a tigress was an intense and cumbersome 3-4 hour process. On top of that we were filming in real locations and filming in extreme conditions added to the challenge of the experience.”

“This role marks my foray into filming action for a show, a truly life-changing journey into the supernatural and mystical. I am sure audience will be shocked to see me in such fierce avatar on screen,” she added.

'Baghin' will stream on Atrangii OTT from February 8.

- -IANS

