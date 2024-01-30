Robotex Turkiye Festival To Take Place In Azerbaijan For First Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

This year, on February 17-18 in Nakhchivan and March 2-3 in Baku, for the first time in Azerbaijan, regional championships of the "Robotex Turkiye" contest will be held, Azernews reports.

The report says that registration for the Robotex Turkiye contest will last until February 7. Everyone over the age of 5 will take part in the championship.

Azerbaijan will be the heart of innovation and technology. Regional champions who win the Robotex Turkiye competition, which will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time, will receive tickets to participate in the international robot championship to be held in Antalya and Tallinn (Estonia).

It should be noted that the Robotex festival was first held in Estonia and then became an international-level event. Last year, 887 participants from Italy, Turkiye, Greece, Poland, Korea, China, Lithuania, Hungary, and other 26 countries took part in 14 different competitions of the Robotex Festival.