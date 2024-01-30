Robotex Turkiye Festival To Take Place In Azerbaijan For First Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
This year, on February 17-18 in Nakhchivan and March 2-3 in
Baku, for the first time in Azerbaijan, regional championships of
the "Robotex Turkiye" contest will be held, Azernews reports.
The report says that registration for the Robotex Turkiye
contest will last until February 7. Everyone over the age of 5 will
take part in the championship.
Azerbaijan will be the heart of innovation and technology.
Regional champions who win the Robotex Turkiye competition, which
will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time, will receive tickets
to participate in the international robot championship to be held
in Antalya and Tallinn (Estonia).
It should be noted that the Robotex festival was first held in
Estonia and then became an international-level event. Last year,
887 participants from Italy, Turkiye, Greece, Poland, Korea, China,
Lithuania, Hungary, and other 26 countries took part in 14
different competitions of the Robotex Festival.
MENAFN30012024000195011045ID1107785596
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.