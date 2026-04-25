Dwarka Horror: Man's Hands Cut With Grinder Over Payment Dispute Accused Held

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) A 32-year-old man was seriously injured after an alleged brutal assault over a payment dispute in Vijay Enclave area of Dwarka in the national capital, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, a PCR call was received on April 24 at around 8:30 p.m. reporting that a man's hands were allegedly cut using a grinder by few known persons in Delhi's Vijay Enclave.

Police from Dabri Police Station rushed to the spot and found the victim, Lokesh Gupta, a resident of Vijay Enclave, who works as a halwai and tent service provider.

During preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the accused, Ajay Pal (53), had hired Gupta's tent services for his daughter's wedding held on April 20 for Rs 2.5 lakh.

However, around Rs 2 lakh remained unpaid.

When Gupta approached Ajay Pal to collect the pending amount, the accused, along with two to three associates, allegedly attacked him and attempted to sever his hands using a grinder.

The injured was first taken to Rashi Medical Centre and later referred to AIIMS for advanced treatment. Medical examination confirmed grievous injuries caused by a sharp weapon.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Dabri Police Station. The main accused has been arrested, while two juveniles involved in the incident have been detained. Further investigation is underway.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said that strict action is being taken and all aspects of the case are being thoroughly probed.

Separately, a 35-year-old woman was killed by her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad following repeated arguments over her going to the gym.

The accused, Shobhit Gupta, a scrap dealer from the Katghar area, allegedly struck his wife, Poonam Gupta, on the head with an iron shutter handle on Wednesday morning, leading to her death.

Poonam had returned home from the gym when an argument broke out between the couple. The dispute escalated, and in a fit of rage, Shobhit attacked her with the metal rod.

The accused then placed her body on the bed and remained in the house for almost seven hours, attempting to stage the incident as an accident.