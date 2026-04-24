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Azerbaijan Set To Transit New Batch Of Grain To Armenia

Azerbaijan Set To Transit New Batch Of Grain To Armenia


2026-04-24 01:35:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Five wagons of wheat will be sent to Armenia via transit through the territory of Azerbaijan today, Trend reports.

The cargo will be transported in accordance with international transit rules.

The shipment serves to ensure the continuity of trade and logistics relations in the region.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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