PM Modi On The Hooghly: Pledges Commitment To West Bengal's Future

PM Modi on the banks of Hooghly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday started his day at the River Hooghly in Kolkata and met with the boatmen. The PM expressed committment to develop the state of West Bengal amid the election season. In a post on X, the PM reflected on the significance of the holy river Ganga, stating that it flows through "the soul of Bengal." He shared pictures of himself in a boat sailing through the waters of the Hooghly. "For every Bengali, the Ganga occupies a very special place. One can say that the Ganga flows through the soul of Bengal. Her divine waters carry the timeless spirit of an entire civilisation. This morning in Kolkata, I spent some time on the banks of the Hooghly river, an opportunity to express gratitude to Maa Ganga. Also had the opportunity to meet boatmen, whose hardworking nature is admirable and morning walkers. On the Hooghly, reiterated our commitment to work towards the development of West Bengal and the prosperity of the great Bengali people," he wrote.

For every Bengali, the Ganga occupies a very special place. One can say that the Ganga flows through the soul of Bengal. Her divine waters carry the timeless spirit of an entire civilisation. This morning in Kolkata, I spent some time on the banks of the Hooghly river, an... twitter/I3Y0gsFl3E - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2026

The Prime Minister also tried his hand at photography and shared some glimpses from the banks of the Hooghly River, Vidyasagar Setu and Howrah Bridge. Sharing the pictures in a separate post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Some more glimpses from the banks of the Hooghly. Tried my hand at photographing this great river. Also caught a close glimpse of the Vidyasagar Setu and Howrah Bridge." Some more glimpses from the banks of the Hooghly. Tried my hand at photographing this great river. Also caught a close glimpse of the Vidyasagar Setu and Howrah Bridge. twitter/S6Nq6r2xOc - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2026

Modi calls for 'storm of change' in Bengal

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a storm of change is sweeping through Bengal and the way "women and youth of Bengal have opened a front against Trinamool Congress" in today's first phase of voting is being watched by the entire country. Addressing an election rally, PM Modi alleged that the ruling TMC has "usurped the rights of the women of Bengal".

PM Modi also addressed a rally in Krishnanagar to boost the BJP's campaign. He said there was a voice of change from all sides. "Everyone is saying, 'Paltano Dorkar' (change is necessary)... A storm of change is sweeping through Bengal... Exactly ten days later, when the votes are counted, I am confident that the lotus will bloom everywhere," he said. "I tell the people of Bengal, especially my first-time voters, that this is the time to overthrow Bengal's ruthless government. It's the right time. The presence of mothers and sisters here in such large numbers to bless us all is sure to rob the TMC of its sleep," he added.

TMC accused of usurping women's rights

He said Trinamool Congress voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill to tweak women's reservation and make it effective from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. "TMC voted against it. The TMC usurped the rights of the women of Bengal. Bengal is the land where Durga is worshipped, and the insults to women's honour that TMC has inflicted here, the atrocities that have been committed against them--your one vote will hold them accountable. Now, we will not tolerate injustice anymore. Enough is enough; they've been oppressing for these 15 years. This won't continue now," he said.

West Bengal once again emerged as the frontrunner, with several districts crossing the 90% mark. The remaining seats will go the polls on April 29 and results will be announced on May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)