Nitish Kumar Govt To Bring No Confidence Motion Against Speaker On February 10

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 30 (IANS) The NDA Government in Bihar will bring a no confidence motion against the current Speaker, Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, on February 10.

As the present government has the majority in Bihar Vidhan Sabha, removing Chaudhary from the post of Speaker would just be a formality, in case he does not resign.

A meeting in this regard was held at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday evening where Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha, Jitan Ram Manjhi and other leaders were present.

They had discussions on the Budget Session that is expected to start on February 12.

The NDA had brought a no confidence motion application before the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat on January 28 and as per the law any session can be started only after the 14-day period.

This was the second time when a no confidence motion was brought against a Speaker in five years in the state.

Earlier, the Mahagathbandhan Government had brought the no confidence motion against then Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha. He is now the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

