Tashkent, Beijing Discuss Three-Way Railroad Construction

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 29. Uzbekistan
and China discussed the construction of a new
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad, Trend reports.
This was discussed during a meeting between the chairman of the
Board of Uzbekistan Railways Zufar Narzullaev and the President of
China Railways Guo Zhuxue in Beijing on January 25.
The parties discussed the transportation of goods between China
and Uzbekistan by rail, as well as joint projects and the
development of container transportation.
During the meeting, it was proposed to include China Railways in
the protocol on the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye route and
jointly increase the freight capacity of this corridor.
The parties agreed on regular meetings to strengthen
cooperation.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and China have started cargo
transportation via a new route.
The new trade route connects Uzbekistan with Qingdao, located in
the eastern part of China, and allows prompt, economical, and safe
cargo transportation.
The national carriers of Uzbekistan, with the use of TIR carnet,
successfully carry out cargo transportation along this route (round
trip), passing through Kazakhstan via Khorgos to Qingdao, located
on the coast of the Yellow Sea in China.
