announces the expansion of its vision, product offerings, and team. With an aggregate track record of $12 billion in transaction volume and more than 100 closed transactions in 2023 alone, Blueprint intends to build on its recent success with the addition of industry veterans John Cobb

and Philip Kayden .

Cobb will lead Blueprint's Capital Markets platform. Kayden will serve as Executive Managing Director to continue to elevate Blueprint's existing and powerful seniors housing advisory practice.

Blueprint CEO and Co-Founder Ben Firestone

stated, "This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Blueprint's next decade. John and Phil's expertise broadens our service offerings and aligns perfectly with our vision to be the industry's leading resource."

On his motivation to join Blueprint, Cobb said, "I recognized an amazing opportunity to elevate Blueprint, already the most active dealmaking team in the healthcare real estate business, into a full-service capital markets advisory firm. We plan to expand Blueprint's trusted brand into the debt and equity markets."



Cobb's 25 years of industry experience and intimate knowledge of the space will serve Blueprint's clients well. He most recently served as Ventas' Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer. Prior to joining Ventas, Cobb served as President and Chief Executive Officer at Senior Lifestyle Corporation and Senior Managing Director at GE Capital.

Kayden brings nearly 20 years of experience in the seniors housing and care industry, beginning at Welltower, followed by more than a decade in a senior leadership role with Ventas. His longstanding relationships and direct transactional experience will strengthen Blueprint's ability to best serve institutional clients. Most recently, Kayden served as Chief Investment Officer of single-family, built-to-rent, and hospitality platforms for a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, where he led investment strategy and oversaw the verticals from inception.

"Blueprint's powerful platform and culture provide the perfect fit for my return to healthcare real estate," Kayden said. "While away from the seniors housing industry, I gained valuable insights into the hospitality and housing sectors, which are both deeply connected to seniors housing. I look forward to building upon Blueprint's highly successful advisory practice and leveraging my industry experience and relationships to meet the needs of our existing and future clients."

The Blueprint team is excited for Cobb and Kayden to join its unique culture of collaboration next month.

Chicago-based Blueprint was founded in 2013 with a mission to elevate healthcare real estate brokerage through collaboration and data. It has since become the most active advisor in the seniors housing and healthcare space, with a proven track record of $12 billion in transaction volume. The company's proven model intersects broad market coverage with unrivaled analytics. Blueprint has comprehensive industry expertise in skilled nursing, seniors housing, medical office, behavioral healthcare, and capital markets.

