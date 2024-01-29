Foundation Stone Laid For First-Ever Ashoka Pillar In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Jan 29 (IANS) The foundation stone for the first-ever Ashoka Pillar in Sri Lanka was laid during a ceremony at the Waskaduwe Temple.

The ceremony was held on January 28th.

The foundation stone was laid in presence of High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santhosh Jha and Secretary General of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) Shartse Khensur Jangchup Choeden Rinpoche.

The chief of the temple Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Maha Nayaka Thero welcomed the guests.

Following the stone-laying, the guests visited the shrine housing the sacred Kapilavasthu relics. The Anushasana was conducted by Waskaduwe Thero which narrated the historical journey of the authentic relics and also emphasised the role of King Asoka in preserving Buddhist teachings.

In his speech, the High Commissioner echoed sentiments of deep-rooted ties between India and Sri Lanka under PM Modi and government's commitment which include a generous USD 15 million grant to promote Buddhist ties.

Damenda Porage also expressed gratitude to King Asoka, pledging to establish nine pillars in each province as a tribute to his contributions to Buddhism.

The ceremony symbolises commitment to preserving and promoting Buddhism, as the rising pillars act as bridges connecting the two nations in shared heritage and spiritual devotion.

The event not only strengthens the historical ties but also the first official ceremony attended by the Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka.

