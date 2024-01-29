Redjack Launches Innovative Partner Program For Mssps And Vars Seeking To Grow Cyber Resilience Offerings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The program provides partners access to Redjack's integrated platform for complete and accurate cyber asset and dependency information.

- Christina Cravens, Chief Growth OfficerSILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Redjack, a leading cyber resilience platform, today launched a new channel partner program designed for technology integrators, managed security service providers (MSSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs) looking to expand their risk and compliance, digital transformation and cyber resilience services.The program provides partners access to Redjack's integrated platform to address customer needs for complete and accurate cyber asset and dependency information to support a variety of business use cases. Key benefits include superior margins of up to 40%, joint marketing campaigns, sales and technical training, and collaborative growth opportunities."Enabling partner success is our top priority," said Redjack Chief Growth Officer Christina Cravens. "We aim to be a catalyst for growth, not just a platform. Redjack equips partners with top-tier solutions that differentiate and provide customers with leading-edge capabilities."The Redjack platform provides asset and dependency visibility and AI-powered business insights that complement existing IT and security tools and services. Partners and their customers benefit from a complete picture of the organization's global network based on asset communications data mapped to critical business functions.Partners can use data from the platform to support a variety of use cases and services, such as business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR), incident response, forensic investigation, security modernization, digital transformation, regulatory compliance, post-quantum computing, and configuration management database (CMDB) validation.Redjack makes it easy for partners to add robust cyber resilience capabilities to their portfolio. The company offers flexible pricing models focused on boosting partner ARR. Resources include sales materials, training, and ongoing technical and marketing support. The tiered program accommodates partners of varying sizes and capabilities."This program presents an exciting chance to collaborate on innovative resilience and cybersecurity solutions," said Louie Pittelli, Director of Channel at Redjack. "We're committed to helping our partners protect customers and grow their business."Partners interested in learning more about Redjack and applying to the program can visit redjack/partners .About RedjackRedjack delivers cyber resilience by providing total visibility of assets and dependencies and AI-powered business insights. Our advanced platform provides objective data to align priorities across IT, security, risk, and compliance. Customers rely on Redjack to safeguard critical business functions, meet evolving regulations, and transform digitally with confidence. Trusted by government agencies, Fortune 500s, and leading enterprises, Redjack monitors over 8% of the public Internet. The future is visible with Redjack.Discover more at Redjack or connect with us on LinkedIn .

