SJB Threatens To Storm Colombo In Major Protest

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has threatened to storm Colombo tomorrow (Tuesday) and stage a massive protest against the Government.

SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that over 60,000 people are expected to take part in the protest.

He said that the main focus of the protest is to push the Government to hold elections.

The MP also said that the protesters are prepared to surround Government buildings during the protest but refused to mention the buildings.

Former SJB MP Hirunika Premachandra said that the Police are preparing to block the protest.

She said that the SJB will remain silent on exactly where it will protest until the last minute. (Colombo Gazette)