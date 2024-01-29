Delhi HC Imposes Fine On Applicant Seeking Gag Order Against Newspapers

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Ajay Kumar, who sought a gag order against newspapers Hindustan Times and Dainik Jagran, arguing that their reports mentioning his name could adversely impact cases filed by him in different forums.

Justice Subramonium Prasad dismissed Kumar's plea, deeming it an abuse of the legal process. The court stated that the mere publication of court-related information does not necessarily impair judicial impartiality or affect the court's ability to determine facts.

Kumar claimed that an Assistant Commissioner of Police, labelled as a "land mafia" in Burari, had an eye on his property, posing a constant threat to him and his family. The court was informed that Kumar's mother had filed a writ petition last year to address procedural concerns related to the ACP.

The court said that the newspaper cuttings revealed information about a suspended Constable's involvement in a fake encounter and an insurance fraud, unrelated to Kumar's case.

It noted that Kumar sought a gag order without presenting all relevant facts and materials, and the newspaper reports did not indicate any imminent danger or prejudice to him or his mother.

The court concluded that the plea lacked substance and imposed fine on Kumar for wasting judicial time.

--IANS

spr/uk