Limar Global Tech, A Pioneer Of Blockchain Technology Services In The Kingdom, Licenses MRHB's Souq NFT Platform

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Limar Global Technology , a leading Saudi technology provider specializing in blockchain networks since 2017, in collaboration with MRHB Network , the front-runner in ethical decentralized finance, proudly announces their license agreement. This exciting venture will see the localization of MRHB's Souq NFT platform for the Saudi Arabian and Gulf markets, leveraging Limar's pioneering experience in blockchain technology and advanced tech solutions.Advancing Blockchain Technology in the Kingdom Limar Global Technology, a subsidiary of Al Nahdi Aviation, has been a pivotal force in shaping the blockchain landscape within Saudi Arabia. Known for its commitment to localizing blockchain network development and operation, Limar provides certified training and job opportunities, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's technological advancement and digital transformation.Cultural Resonance with Souq NFT Through this license agreement, Limar has licensed the Souq NFT platform from MRHB to create an Arabic version that caters specifically to Saudi Arabian customers. This localized version will run on a private blockchain developed by Limar, ensuring compliance with the Kingdom's regulatory frameworks and cultural nuances.Empowering Local Talent and Businesses The collaboration between Limar and MRHB Network goes beyond technological integration; it focuses on empowering local talent and businesses. Limar's commitment to providing certified training in blockchain technology aligns with MRHB's vision of fostering inclusive and ethical financial solutions.MRHB Network: Spreading Ethical Blockchain Practices MRHB Network continues to lead the way in offering Shariah-compliant blockchain solutions. By licensing the Souq NFT platform to Limar, MRHB Network is not only expanding its global footprint but also reinforcing its commitment to ethical and culturally sensitive financial solutions.About Limar Global Technology:Limar Global Technology, a subsidiary of Al Nahdi Aviation, specializes in developing blockchain networks and advanced technologies in Saudi Arabia. With a strong focus on localizing blockchain network development, Limar is committed to enhancing the Kingdom's digital capabilities and providing career opportunities in the tech sector.About MRHB Network:MRHB Network is a pioneer in the realm of ethical decentralized finance, offering a range of Shariah-compliant products and services. Its vision is to make decentralized finance accessible and inclusive, bridging the gap between modern financial practices and ethical values.Join the Digital Transformation Journey This license agreement marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation journey of Saudi Arabia. Limar Global Technology and MRHB Network are set to offer a unique platform that not only meets technological standards but also resonates with the cultural ethos of the Kingdom.For more information, please contact:

