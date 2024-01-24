Aibank, Valu Launch Co-Branded Titanium Credit Card With Visa

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

aiBANK, a provider of integrated retail, corporate, and Islamic banking solutions in Egypt, and Valu, MENA's leading universal financial technology powerhouse, have partnered to issue a new co-branded titanium credit card with Visa, a world leader in digital payments. The card is exclusive to Valu customers and aims to provide them with exceptional financial solutions and an enhanced customer experience. Eligible Valu customers can apply for the card through the Valu app starting from Sunday, January 28th.

The titanium credit card, exclusively issued by aiBANK, offers unprecedented benefits to Valu's customers. Customers can enjoy a 1% cashback on food and beverage as well as fuel purchases every day, as well as flash cashbacks at random moments. The card also features a Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) option that allows customers to manage their purchases through flexible installments, and a fee-free Valu dues settlement that ensures a smooth payment process. The card has a seamless onboarding process and zero issuance fees, making it easy for customers to apply and use. The card also introduces a unique balance transfer program that enables customers to transfer their balances from any other credit cards with exclusive benefits in terms of process and pricing, for a duration of three months.

Iman Badr, Senior Director, Consumer & Business Banking of aiBANK, expressed her delight, saying:“This is a unique and strategic partnership for aiBANK, as we collaborate with Valu and Visa on this exciting project. This co-branded credit card reflects our efforts to create innovative financial solutions and exceptional customer experiences that cater to clients' evolving needs. By joining forces with Valu and Visa, we aim to reach a wider customer base and enhance their lifestyles by providing them with exclusive benefits, latest payment innovations and seamless financial experiences.”

Ahmed Seoudy, Product Development Senior Director of Valu, said,“We are thrilled to partner with aiBANK and Visa to launch this exclusive co-branded credit card. This card will add significant value to our customers, providing them with enhanced financial flexibility and global usability, while rewarding their loyalty to Valu. With the ability to pay at any point of sale, our valued cardholders can enjoy a broader range of purchasing options, both locally and internationally. The card will offer attractive limits and customers can easily request the card through the Valu app. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to delivering exceptional financial solutions that elevate the lifestyle experience for our customers, empowering them to embrace a world of possibilities.”

The card also offers a range of extra perks, such as a free issuance fee, up to 58 days grace period for repayments, credit shield protection, and a free supplementary card. These features offer a comprehensive solution that combines daily rewards, flexibility, and additional protections to elevate the financial well-being of users.

“We are incredibly excited to join forces with aiBANK and Valu to introduce this remarkable co-branded credit card to the market. This collaboration represents a fusion of visionary minds, where aiBANK's financial prowess, Valu's seamless financial products and exceptional retail partners network, and Visa's cutting-edge global payment solutions converge to redefine the possibilities for Valu customers. With this titanium credit card, users can unlock a world of seamless transactions, unparalleled rewards, and exclusive privileges. Together, we are reshaping how consumers experience and embrace the power of payments in Egypt,” commented Malak El Baba, Country Manager, Visa Egypt.