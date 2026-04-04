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Japanese LNG Tanker Navigates Hormuz for First Time Since War Began
(MENAFN) A Japanese liquefied natural gas carrier has successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since the Middle East conflict erupted — delivering a rare moment of relief to an energy-dependent nation with enormous stakes in keeping the critical waterway open.
A spokesperson for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, joint owner of the Panama-flagged Sohar LNG, confirmed Friday that the vessel's crew is safe, media reported. The spokesperson stopped short of disclosing when exactly the tanker made its crossing or whether any back-channel negotiations facilitated the passage.
Media had reported Thursday that the Sohar LNG appeared to be sailing empty as it attempted to exit the strait — the vessel having spent the past month circling within the Persian Gulf in an apparent holding pattern.
The transit carries outsized significance for Japan, which sources approximately 90% of its total energy supplies from the Gulf region and was among the first nations globally to draw down reserves from its strategic stockpiles in response to the supply crunch.
The crossing comes as activity through the Strait of Hormuz — the world's most critical chokepoint for oil and gas — has deteriorated sharply under the shadow of the US-Israeli war on Iran. Roughly 20 million barrels of crude pass through the strait each day, and the disruption has sent oil prices, freight rates, and insurance premiums climbing, amplifying global economic pressure.
Data released Friday by MarineTraffic and Kpler showed that 220 vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz in March alone, with liquid tankers accounting for more than half of all crossings — a sign that limited traffic continues despite the conflict.
A spokesperson for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, joint owner of the Panama-flagged Sohar LNG, confirmed Friday that the vessel's crew is safe, media reported. The spokesperson stopped short of disclosing when exactly the tanker made its crossing or whether any back-channel negotiations facilitated the passage.
Media had reported Thursday that the Sohar LNG appeared to be sailing empty as it attempted to exit the strait — the vessel having spent the past month circling within the Persian Gulf in an apparent holding pattern.
The transit carries outsized significance for Japan, which sources approximately 90% of its total energy supplies from the Gulf region and was among the first nations globally to draw down reserves from its strategic stockpiles in response to the supply crunch.
The crossing comes as activity through the Strait of Hormuz — the world's most critical chokepoint for oil and gas — has deteriorated sharply under the shadow of the US-Israeli war on Iran. Roughly 20 million barrels of crude pass through the strait each day, and the disruption has sent oil prices, freight rates, and insurance premiums climbing, amplifying global economic pressure.
Data released Friday by MarineTraffic and Kpler showed that 220 vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz in March alone, with liquid tankers accounting for more than half of all crossings — a sign that limited traffic continues despite the conflict.
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