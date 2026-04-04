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Tucker Carlson Says Iran Conflict Signals Decline of US Global Dominance
(MENAFN) Media commentator Tucker Carlson has argued that the ongoing conflict involving Iran marks a turning point in global power, describing it as the beginning of the end for what he views as American global dominance.
Speaking during a recent podcast, Carlson pointed to statements by Donald Trump, who warned of potentially devastating military action against Iran—threatening to bomb the country into the “stone age”—while also calling on other nations to take responsibility for securing the Strait of Hormuz. This waterway is crucial to global energy markets, handling roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil shipments.
Despite these calls, Washington’s allies within NATO have shown hesitation in becoming directly involved following US-Israeli military actions.
Carlson emphasized the relationship between power and control over key regions, stating: “the nation that forces the peace is the nation in charge,” and adding that “the country that forces order on the Persian Gulf, that opens the Strait of Hormuz, is the nation that runs the world by definition.”
He argued that since the end of World War II, the United States has been seen as the primary force maintaining global order. However, he suggested that the current situation demonstrates a shift away from that role. “We can’t open the Straits of Hormuz,” Carlson said. “The President of the United States said that last night – someone else do it. So we’re done.”
Carlson further claimed that even a decisive military defeat of Iran would not ensure stability. He suggested that fragmented groups could continue to disrupt shipping routes through tactics such as deploying mines, using low-cost drones, or simply issuing threats, ultimately making a negotiated settlement unavoidable.
Reflecting on the broader implications, he concluded: ”What’s happening in Iran is the end of American empire as we understand it. And that’s sad. Empire’s dying. But it’s not the end of the United States,” he added.
He acknowledged that such a geopolitical shift could involve “a lot of suffering and sadness,” but also suggested it might allow the US to refocus on its own region, emphasizing the strategic importance of the Western Hemisphere rather than maintaining a presence in distant conflicts.
Although Carlson has generally supported Trump, he has openly criticized the US-Israeli strikes on Iran. In response, Trump stated that the commentator “has lost his way,” suggesting he no longer aligns with the broader MAGA movement.
Speaking during a recent podcast, Carlson pointed to statements by Donald Trump, who warned of potentially devastating military action against Iran—threatening to bomb the country into the “stone age”—while also calling on other nations to take responsibility for securing the Strait of Hormuz. This waterway is crucial to global energy markets, handling roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil shipments.
Despite these calls, Washington’s allies within NATO have shown hesitation in becoming directly involved following US-Israeli military actions.
Carlson emphasized the relationship between power and control over key regions, stating: “the nation that forces the peace is the nation in charge,” and adding that “the country that forces order on the Persian Gulf, that opens the Strait of Hormuz, is the nation that runs the world by definition.”
He argued that since the end of World War II, the United States has been seen as the primary force maintaining global order. However, he suggested that the current situation demonstrates a shift away from that role. “We can’t open the Straits of Hormuz,” Carlson said. “The President of the United States said that last night – someone else do it. So we’re done.”
Carlson further claimed that even a decisive military defeat of Iran would not ensure stability. He suggested that fragmented groups could continue to disrupt shipping routes through tactics such as deploying mines, using low-cost drones, or simply issuing threats, ultimately making a negotiated settlement unavoidable.
Reflecting on the broader implications, he concluded: ”What’s happening in Iran is the end of American empire as we understand it. And that’s sad. Empire’s dying. But it’s not the end of the United States,” he added.
He acknowledged that such a geopolitical shift could involve “a lot of suffering and sadness,” but also suggested it might allow the US to refocus on its own region, emphasizing the strategic importance of the Western Hemisphere rather than maintaining a presence in distant conflicts.
Although Carlson has generally supported Trump, he has openly criticized the US-Israeli strikes on Iran. In response, Trump stated that the commentator “has lost his way,” suggesting he no longer aligns with the broader MAGA movement.
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