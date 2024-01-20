Azerbaijan's Embassy In Moscow Hosted Event On 34Th Anniversary Of 20 January Tragedy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An event dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the 20 January
tragedy was held today at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
in Moscow, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the Russian Federation Polad
Bulbuloglu together with the staff of the Embassy laid flowers at
the banner at the entrance to the Embassy dedicated to the victims
of the 1990 tragedy.
Then Mr. Ambassador laid a bouquet of scarlet roses at the
bas-relief of national leader Heydar Aliyev, who came to the
building of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan in Moscow on 21
January 1990, where he held a press conference, where he sharply
condemned the atrocities committed, calling them terror against
peaceful people and demanded political and legal assessment and
punishment of the instigators, demonstrating his solidarity with
the Azerbaijani people.
The Azerbaijani ambassador together with ambassadors and
high-ranking diplomats of the diplomatic corps accredited in
Russia, employees of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's Representative
Office in Russia, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijani
Diaspora and the Russian public laid flowers at the banner set up
inside the building.
The Ambassador made an official speech, where he described in
detail the events of those bloody days and shared his memories.
Polad Bulbuloglu emphasised the role of great leader of the
Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.
