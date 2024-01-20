Neither We Nor They Have Any Hidden Territorial Claims Against Each Other: Armenian PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Baku and Yerevan demand a mutual guarantee that they have no
territorial claims against each other, said Armenian Prime Minister
Nikol Pashinyan on his Facebook page, Azernews reports.
"We want additional mutual guarantees from Azerbaijan, and
Azerbaijan from us, that neither we nor they have any hidden
territorial claims against each other," the minister said .
This is a working process that should be treated as such,
Pashinyan added.
Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, speaking at the
Forum " Garabagh: Returning Home after 30 Years. Achievements and
Difficulties", organised by ADA University in cooperation with the
Centre for Analysis of International Relations, said Azerbaijan
needs firm guarantees that there will be no more attempts of
revanchism in Armenia, because we are aware of what is happening in
Armenia.
"We are also aware that Armenia has numerous bad 'advisers' in
some European capitals. We would like there to be no war at all
between the two countries. And for that there should be
guarantees," the head of state said.
