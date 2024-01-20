Shabir Ahluwalia Dances To ‘Mere Dholna’: This Song Is Iconic, Didn’T Want To Parody It

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Actor Shabir Ahluwalia has left no stone unturned to give his best as a female avatar 'Mohini' for the sequence of 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan', and will soon be seen dancing on 'Mere Dholna' in a saree.

The mature romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan has characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty). In the last few weeks, the audiences saw Mohan's body being possessed by his deceased wife Tulsi's (Kirti Nagpure) soul only to find out the person who killed her.

Mohan's voice gradually changes, his eyes turn bloodshot, his fingers have nail paint on and all of this has left Radha and his family members completely perplexed.

The audiences are in for a visual treat as Shabir will be seen dancing on 'Mere Dholna' in a saree as a final leg towards getting Damini to confess her crime.

The track 'Mere Dholna' is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and M.G. Sreekumar, and is from the comedy horror film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' starring Akshay Kumar, and Vidya Balan in the lead.

Talking about the sequence, Shabir said:“Shooting an elaborate dance sequence in a saree was definitely very challenging for me. This is an iconic song and we didn't want to parody it at any cost, the dance sequence is in fact a dramatic device to get Damini to confess her crime.”

“Even I didn't know I could pull off something like this until I saw myself. It was a great experience for me, and I am sure the upcoming track will be a great one for the audience as well,” he added.

The show airs on Zee TV.

