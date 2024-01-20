Elon Musk Offered A 19-Year-Old $5,000 To Take Down A Twitter Account That Tracks His Private Jet

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Elon Musk

messaged the owner of a Twitter account that tracks his

private jet,

with an offer of $5,000 if he took the account offline, the tech news site

Protocol

reported Wednesday.

The“Elon Musk's Jet” account shows the movements of Musk's private jet, using bots that monitor publicly available air-traffic data.

According to Protocol, the owner of the account, a 19-year-old named Jack Sweeney, received a message in fall last year at 12:13 a.m. from Musk. It said:“Can you take this down? It is a security risk.”

Sweeney replied,“Yes I can but it'll cost you a Model 3 only joking unless?” Protocol reported.

Musk said,“I don't love the idea of being shot by a nutcase,” according to Protocol.

Musk offered Sweeney $5,000 after a few messages back and forth, Protocol reported.

“Any chance to up that to $50k? It would be a great support in college and would possibly allow me to get a car maybe even a Model 3,” Sweeney responded, per Protocol.

According to the outlet, Musk said he would think about it but has not been back in touch.

