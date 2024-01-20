Jai Shri Ram: A Devotional Musical Tribute To Celebrate The Grand Launch Of Shri Ram Mandir

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) January, National: The Channel is currently streaming engaging devotional & melodious content in the forms of Bhakti Geets, Bhajans, Jaaps, Mantras, Dohas & Stutis majorly dedicated to Lord Ram. All of them are sung by renowned devotional singers from India. Amongst them, Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota, Tripti Shakya & Vivek Prakash will be performing their songs from the album live at the Shri Ram Temple as a part of the Celebrations



The soulful melodies take you on a spiritual journey serving as a source of inspiration & reflection marking the beginning of a new chapter in history dedicated to Lord Ram



To keep the content engaging & non-monotonous, they are spread across various Musical Video formats. There are live song & dance performances, and moving still images in regular & animated formats with their respective voiceovers & lyrics. There is a special section exclusively dedicated to songs & other devotional content around the inauguration of Shri Ram Mandir & the installation of Ram Lalla idol in it. There will be a constant addition of new content every day for the next 6 months in the channel



One of the key highlights of the Channel is the new version of "Ramcharitmanas" in Awadhi language sung by the famous Bhajan Singer Kamlesh Upadhyay Haripuri & composed by Kritika Soni. Retaining the original essence of Sant Tulisdas ji, this version is a new rendition narrated in a Contemporary style to resonate with viewers of all age groups. It is spread across more than 300 episodes of 12 minutes each which will give an audio-visual narration of Lord Rama's life, which viewers can see in parts as per their convenience & schedule



Another added attraction is the "Shri Ram Jaap" & "Tulsi Ki Ramayan Bole" sung by Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota, which reinforces how Lord Rama was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It appeals to viewers to imbibe Lord Ram's personality, beliefs, and value system in their daily lives & become successful.



A Topical "Shri Ram Bal Roop Mein Aaye Hai" is a melodious music video exclusively dedicated to the celebration of the historic occasion of the commencement of Ram Mandir. It evokes the listener to be a part of that journey which is a symbol of Cultural & Spiritual Unity. It is sung by Ashish Pandey & the music is composed by Sonu Sagar



"Avadh Kare Abhinandan" a melodious heart-touching Ram Bhajan by Tripti Shakya earnestly requests the viewers to experience the Mahima of Lord Rama & surrender their soul to the great lord. Music is composed by Sonu Sagar & lyrics by Kuldeep Pandey



There also are various "Shri Ram Stutis" sung by many melodious singers. All are written by Tulisdas ji from his work Vinaya Patrika in Sanskrit & Awadhi languages in the 16th Century



Another forthcoming attraction is the heart-rendering composition "Shi Ram Ki Madhushala" by Vivek Prakash. In this, the poet & the singer pray to Lord Rama & Jai Hanuman on how they are the mightiest in this world. His constant pleas to the gods to churn the "Amrut Jam" continuously for bettering the lives of their devotees.



There also are other user-friendly options on the channel like Shorts & Reels with tailor-made devotional content for viewers to watch the videos in an edited & condensed format



Mr Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group added" We are extremely happy to dedicate a complete channel to Shri Ram & the Ayodhya Temple. It is a form of a small seva from our side in joining the entire country in their favor to celebrate the life of Lord Rama. It will be an ongoing effort in terms of content curation & addition from our side to make the "Jai Shri Ram" channel a part of everyone's daily life. Finally, we are quite elated that we were ready & were able to release it just days before the grand temple launch".

