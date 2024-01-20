Woman Crushed To Death In Delhi, Truck Driver Nabbed After Massive Search Operation

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) A 39-year-old physically challenged woman died after she was mowed down by a speeding truck in Delhi, an official said on Saturday, adding that the accused was nabbed after a massive hunt across the city.

According to police, a police control room call was received on Thursday at Geeta Colony police station regarding an accident of a woman by an unknown vehicle near Shamshan Ghat, Geeta Colony.

“The injured was shifted to SDN hospital by PCR van where she was declared brought dead,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary.

As per CCTV footage available near the spot, the police found that the victim was crossing the road in sitting posture (may be handicapped) and one green dumper was seen passing over her.

“The parking lots of all such trucks hired by Gowar Construction Company at Shastri Park, and Akshardham were checked by the team physically. The team checked around 150 CCTV cameras on Geeta Colony Flyover, Shakarpur, Laxmi Nagar, Vikas Marg, Akshardham Temple and Shastri Park,” said the DCP.

This exercise resulted in a probable clue i.e. a significant discrepancy in the make of the truck particularly one front light is not in working condition and some digits were not seen on the back of the truck.

“It is worthy to mention that the offending truck was being used in dumping the concrete/building material and the registration number is not visible from either side,” said the DCP.

The truck driver identified as Firoz, a resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended.

“During sustained interrogation, the accused confessed the above cited incident of accident,” the DCP added.

