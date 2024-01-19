Homeland Language Services Partners With FEMA To Aid Flood Recovery Efforts In The Bay Area

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Oxnard, California Jan 19, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Homeland Language Services, a leading language translation and interpretation company based in California, is proud to announce its recent contract award with the Federal Emergency Management Agency(FEMA). The contract solidifies Homeland Language Services' crucial role in providing essential language services in the aftermath of a devastating flood disaster that struck the Bay Area, specifically Watsonville and San Luis Obispo.

As a minority and veteran-owned company, Homeland Language Services is committed to making a positive impact on the communities it serves. The company's partnership with FEMA further highlights its dedication to supporting disaster recovery efforts and helping affected individuals navigate the challenges posed by language barriers during such critical times.

Under the contract, Homeland Language Services will provide comprehensive language translation and interpretation services to aid FEMA's operations in the flood-stricken areas. The company's team of highly skilled and professional linguists will facilitate effective communication between FEMA personnel, local residents, and individuals impacted by the disaster who may require assistance in various languages.

"We are honored to be entrusted by FEMA with this important responsibility for our nation's people," said Luis Lanazca, President of Homeland Language Services. "Our team recognizes the significant role language plays in disaster response and recovery efforts. By ensuring accurate and culturally sensitive communication, we aim to bridge the gap and provide crucial support to those affected by the recent flood disaster."

Homeland Language Services has a proven track record of delivering exceptional language solutions across diverse industries. With years of experience and a deep understanding of the complexities involved in disaster situations, the company is well-equipped to contribute effectively to the recovery efforts in Watsonville and San Luis Obispo.

This contract award showcases Homeland Language Services' continued growth and success as a trusted provider of language services. By leveraging their expertise in translation and interpretation, the company is dedicated to helping individuals and organizations overcome language barriers, fostering inclusion, and ensuring effective communication in any setting.

For more information about Homeland Language Services and their language translation and interpretation services, please visit or contact their team at ... .