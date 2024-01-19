Collection Of Pre-Columbian Artifacts Returned To Peru

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the restitution ceremony held at the Peruvian Foreign
Ministry, the capital of the country, Lima, welcomed the return of
more than 200 cultural objects from the United States, Germany,
Belgium, Canada and Spain, Azernews reports,
citing foreign media outlets.
The collection includes items from the pre-Hispanic period:
kippah, Inca sculptures, textiles of the Chankai culture and
ceramic products.
The restitution of artifacts became possible thanks to the
collective efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry
of Culture, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor's
Office and Interpol.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank foreign citizens
and organizations representing Germany, Belgium, Canada, Spain and
the United States, who are aware of the damage caused by the
illegal trade in cultural property and support our efforts to
return cultural heritage," Ignacio Higueras, Deputy Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Peru, said at the ceremony.
The extensive returned collection includes 198 archaeological
artifacts, one historical and artistic exhibit and three archival
and documentary items. It is noteworthy that 154 archaeological
objects were voluntarily returned by citizens from all over the
world, which indicates a global commitment to the preservation of
culture.
The remaining 42 items were found as a result of confiscation
conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and German
police. Two items have been returned by the Santa Barbara Museum of
Natural History in Los Angeles.
Notable items from the pre-Hispanic period include two quipus
and lithic artifacts, including mace heads and Inca sculptures,
tools and fragments of Chankai textiles, as well as metal products
related to the Chimu culture. The collection also includes ceramic
products representing the cultures of Moche, Nazca, Lambaeque, Inca
and others.
