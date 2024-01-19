(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Award-winning sales leader, former financial advisor, and celebrated author Debra

K. Menke proudly announces the establishment of DKM Aesthetics, an unconventional distribution company positioned to change the game in the aesthetics industry. With a focus on cutting-edge technology, lifestyle brands, and fresh product innovations along with a dedication to reviving the lost art of customer care, Menke's mission is to create an exceptional experience not only for valued clients – but also for the talented humans inside her organization.

TrufacialTM Announces DKM Aesthetics, LLC as US Distributor for Exclusive Brand Launch.

In a groundbreaking move, TrufacialTM announces its strategic partnership with DKM Aesthetics, LLC, taking on its launch and distribution in the US market. The patented TrufacialTM System was the brainchild of the dynamic father/daughter duo: Dina El-Sherif, an MBA and medical aesthetics industry veteran of over 20 years, and her father, Dr. Mahmoud El-Sherif, an expert in the field of microelectronics, fiber optics, materials, and biomedical engineering with over 45 years of experience in academia, R&D, and prototype development. With over 30 patents, Dr. El-Sherif is an honored member of Who's Who of American Inventors and is the inventor of the Trufacial device.

About Trufacial TM

The Trufacial Skin Rejuvenation Device offers 3 Steps to Perfect Skin: Refresh, Restore, Renew. This sleek handheld device incorporates three interchangeable treatment tips-microdermabrasion, massage, and microneedling dermal rollers-working in conjunction with custom serums to tackle aging, acne, brightening and various skin concerns. Endorsed by dermatologists and plastic surgeons, it ensures optimal at-home skincare between professional treatments.

"The stage is set-TrufacialTM promises to be one of the most epic aesthetic product launches we've seen in decades. This device is beyond anything we've ever had our hands on in this space. The obsession is real," exclaims Menke.

About Debra K. Menke

Menke brings a wealth of experience having worked with and led sales teams for some of the most iconic brands and devices in the industry, including Hydrafacial, Geneo's recent launch of Glo2FacialTM, Iredale Cosmetics, and Repechage. She has over 25 years of experience in capital equipment sales, skincare, and cosmeceuticals. A dynamic and inspirational leader, she has excelled in multi-channel distribution, including dermatology, plastic surgery, med spa, aesthetic, resort, and retail. Menke is known for her people-first approach, cross-functional communication, and global strategy development.

Publications and Media Recognition

Menke's books, including "Powerful Women Lead with Vision" and "Powerful Women Plan for Retirement," are available worldwide. She has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, Forbes Women, Wall Street Journal, Thrive Global, and Medium.

DKM Aesthetics Ethos

"Happy humans create, collaborate, and sell to happy humans," emphasizes Menke, underscoring the positive and collaborative ethos at the core of DKM Aesthetics. "Regrettably, many companies have lost the art of customer service. Guided by the principle of leading from the trenches, my father, former MLB player Denis Menke, instilled in me the belief that in whatever you do, you bring your best to the field every day. I've always embraced the 'if you build it, they will come' mentality. Our mission extends beyond creating an exceptional experience solely for our clients; it includes our internal customers as well. Recognizing that the humans within your organization are your most valuable asset, we are committed to fostering an environment where excellence and collaboration thrive."

Menke lovingly dedicates DKM Aesthetics to the memory of her father. Guided by his enduring wisdom, DKM Aesthetics is not just a business-it's a tribute to resilience and excellence on and off the field. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Menke ensures DKM Aesthetics embodies the spirit of 'grinding it out' and, most importantly, bringing back the fun of the game.

"The best players are willing to grind it out!" Denis Menke

For US Wholesale inquiries, please contact [email protected] or visit their website at

For media inquiries please contact [email protected]

