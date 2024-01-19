Hipvan Offers Chinese New Year Promotion And Absorbs GST Hike

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 January 2024 - In a significant move to enhance home living in Singapore, HipVan, a leading home furnishing brand, has announced new lower prices on its extensive range of products as well as absorbing the recent GST hike. This initiative ensures that essential furniture items like sofas , bed frames , dining sets , mattresses and TV consoles remain affordable for every Singaporean home.





Up to $250 off with HipVan's CNY sale

HipVan's decision to absorb the GST hike comes as a commitment to customer satisfaction and affordability – making premium home furnishings more accessible. The reduced pricing extends to HipVan's diverse range, including sought-after items like Tucson 3-Seater Sofa , the Biro Dining Set , SNOOZE mattress and the Katana Bed .



"Understanding the challenges of the recent GST increase, we at HipVan have decided to not only hold our prices but to lower them, effectively absorbing the GST hike," says Danny Tan, CEO at HipVan. "By absorbing the GST hike, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing our customers with not just affordable, but high-quality and stylish furniture."



Embrace the opportunity to upgrade the living space with HipVan's curated collection of furniture . Discover unbeatable deals on sofas , bed frames , dining sets , mattresses , and more. Visit HipVan today and shop top-quality stylish furniture at prices within budget.





HipVan Chinese New Year Promo

From 1 January - 4 February 2024

Code

Description

GONGXI

S$25 off with minimum spend of S$388

S$50 off with minimum spend of S$588

S$100 off with minimum spend of S$888

S$250 off with minimum spend of S$1888

Enjoy free delivery with S$250 minimum spend on all purchases.



--br-/>#gsthike #cny #furnituresg #hipvanThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.About HipVan Singapore is a leading online home furnishings brand in Singapore, boasting over 100,000 satisfied customers. With over 12,000 stylish furniture and furnishing designs available at honest prices, HipVan stands out as a market leader in the industry. Whether customers prefer to shop online at or visit the HipVan experience store located at Suntec City, #02-728/729/730, they can expect exceptional service and products that meet their unique needs.