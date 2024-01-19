Inaugural BRICS-CCI Annual Recognition Awards 2024 Celebrate Excellence, Innovation, Collaboration

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) The first edition of the BRICS-CCI Annual Recognition Awards 2024 (BARA) was held here on Friday, celebrating the unleashing of the power of the BRICS bloc and honouring achievements in various fields.

Hosted by the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry, India Chapter, at Le Meridian hotel here, the inaugural ceremony had former President Ram Nath Kovind, as chief guest, sharing insightful perspectives that resonated with the collective vision for expanding the BRICS bloc.

"The awards being presented today recognise not only excellence but also responsible business practice. This approach is in line with our commitment to sustainable development and the well-being of future generations," he said.

The event featured a Khadi Show, which beautifully intertwined tradition and innovation, and cast light on evolving lifestyles and the pivotal adoption of millets, symbolising the move towards sustainable development.

Veteran statesman Dr Karan Singh, Russia's G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash, and ambassadors from various countries were also present.

"BRICS nations can set an example by embedding social responsibility into their policies fostering responsible business practices and supporting initiatives that promote social and environmental wellbeing,” Lukash said in her remarks on the occasion.

A highlight was acknowledgement of Rajshree Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development and a stalwart in business and philanthropy, as the recipient of the Living Legend Award.

BARA. Awardee and Brazil Ambassador Joao Gilberto Vaz said: "The BRICS CCI's initiative in launching the Annual Recognition Awards is a prestigious testament to the exceptional work being carried out within the BRICS community globally, showcasing our collective efforts and achievements."

BRICS CCI Director General. Dr B.B.L. Madhukar, laid out the chamber's vision as the "voice" of young entrepreneurs, innovators, change makers and social development leaders and said its agenda focused on sustainability, climate, energy security, education, digital economy, food processing, and agri-business.

Under the theme "Invest in our Planet," the awards presented during the event recognised outstanding achievements in academia, business, community, media, and policymaking from various BRICS nations.

Former Union Minister K.J. Alphons, who was the Guest of Honour, said: "I must also recognise the indispensable role of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry. It has been a driving force behind fostering collaboration, responsible business practices, and sustainable development among our member nations. The chamber's efforts in promoting economic cooperation and trade have been instrumental in shaping the future of the BRICS partnership."

The event also featured a panel discussion on "Sustainability & Lifestyle Changes: Unleashing the Power of BRICS Members and Beyond", with participation of several key industry leaders.

A compendium titled "Nirantarta - BRICS Journey Towards Sustainable Growth and Innovation" was also released by Alphons

The event featured vibrant cultural performances by artists from India, Russia, and China.

Winners' Expressions: The BRICS-CCI Annual Recognition Awards were marked by the celebration of outstanding achievements, with numerous national and international recipients expressing their elation. Among the distinguished awardees was Padma Shri Dr. Khader Valli Dudekula, widely recognized as the Millet man of India. Dr. Dudekula emphasized the critical importance of sustainability, remarking, "Sustainability is not merely an option; it is an imperative. We must wholeheartedly embrace responsible practices, innovative solutions, and collaborative initiatives to safeguard the well-being of our planet and ensure the prosperity of generations to come."

Renowned musician and philanthropist, Kailash Kher, who was also honored at the ceremony, shared his perspective, stating, "Music has the power to bridge cultures and unite hearts. In these times of global challenges, it is through the harmony of art and compassion that we can strive for a more connected world."

The event also featured the participation of several international awardees, such as Ms. Elena Barman, and Dr. Abdul Karim GibrilElgoni who too shared their happiness with the audience.

Furthermore, the BRICS-CCI extended a warm welcome to the new BRICS member nations: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. This expansion of the BRICS family marks a significant step towards greater global cooperation.

Among the major awardees were (late) Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak, who was conferred the BRICS-CCI Lifetime Achievement For Social Change, businesswoman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (BRICS-CCI Business Excellence Award Entrepreneur of the Year, Kailash Kher (BRICS-CCI Melody Maestro of India Award), Mohanji Foundation (BRICS-CCI Jury Recommended Global Compassion Ambassador Award), Svetlana Lukash (BRICS-CCI Sustainability Champion Award), Joao Gilberto Vaz (BRICS-CCI Award for Commitment to Policy-Making)

Under the BRICS CCI Excellence Awards Winners, spanning the categories of academia, business, community, media and policy making, the BRICS-CCI Academia Excellence Award went to Major Sushil Goel for Innovation and Vicente Ferraro for Strategic Engagement, and BITS Pilani in Innovation.

The BRICS-CCI Business Excellence Award recipients included Akanksha Dutt and Muthoot Finance for Leadership and Apollo 24/7 for Strategic Engagement.

In the BRICS-CCI Community Excellence Award, the winners included Youth 4 Job, Prayas Juvenile Aid Centre Society, Help Age India, and Indian Deaf Cricket Association.

The BRICS-CCI Media Excellence Award recipients included Prabhu Chawla, news agency IANS, and Daily Hunt.

