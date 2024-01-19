Camtester Pro – Revolutionizing Air Filter Testing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Camfil Unveils CamTester Pro: A Game-Changer in On-Site Air Filter Testing

Riverdale, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a global leader in air filtration solutions, proudly announces the release of the CamTester Pro, an advanced mobile air filter testing system designed to validate air filter performance directly at the installation site. This innovative device marks a significant leap in ensuring air quality standards, particularly for critical environments like medical device manufacturing facilities.

Real-World Application: A Case Study with a Major Medical Device Manufacturer

The effectiveness of the CamTester Pro is highlighted in a new case study featuring a prominent medical device manufacturer in North America. The study showcases how the CamTester Pro was instrumental in evaluating and confirming the performance of air filters used in protecting critical medical testing devices.

Innovative Design and Practical Application

Joe Gorman, Vice President of Product Development for Camfil Americas, played a key role in the CamTester Pro's development. He emphasizes the importance of testing air filters in real-world conditions, not just controlled laboratory environments. "While lab testing of air filters is crucial for initial performance rating, understanding how these filters perform over time in actual conditions is equally vital," says Gorman.

Enhanced Transparency and Confidence in Air Quality

Camfil Branch Manager Andy Zook adds, " With the CamTester Pro , stakeholders such as customers, filter suppliers, facility management companies, and anyone concerned about air quality can witness the testing process and results firsthand. This eliminates guesswork and provides transparent, real-time insights into filter performance."

About CamTester Pro

The CamTester Pro is a cutting-edge field testing device that evaluates air filters in the environment in which they operate. This enables real-life verification of filter performance, offering customers a practical tool to compare on-site results with laboratory data and vendor claims​​.

Availability and More Information

For more details on the CamTester Pro and to view the full case study, please visit Mobile Air Filter Testing Success Story . Camfil continues to set new standards in air filtration technology, ensuring cleaner, safer air for all.





