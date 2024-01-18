Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities Partners With Minnesota Timberwolves To Alley-Oop The BIG Recruit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Make 2024 the year you volunteer as a mentor for youth right here in the Twin Cities! Welcome to The BIG Recruit, the annual volunteer recruitment campaign by Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities (BBBSTC) that kicks off during National Mentoring Month in January and runs through February 29, 2024.

Minnesota Timberwolves with the 2023 Junior Dream Team of Littles (Youth) from Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities

This year, BBBSTC is also partnering with the Minnesota Timberwolves to help recruit 240 Bigs in just 60 days! Together, we're hosting The Big Social at Tom's Watch Bar before the Timberwolves game on Saturday, January 20, 2024, uniting 70 past, current and potential Bigs. The Big Social attendees will also receive tickets to watch the Wolves take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. And, 15 youth and their families currently waiting to be matched with a mentor will get to attend the game, watch warm ups from the bench, and meet Rudy Gobert in partnership with Rudy's Kids Foundation.

Mentoring is one the most powerful ways to support youth wellbeing. By becoming a Big, volunteer mentors expand the youth's support system as one more caring adult in their life. Yet, more than 500 youth are waiting for a mentor right now.

is not just a campaign; it's a community call-to-action to ignite the power and promise of youth. Join Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities and the Minnesota Timberwolves to supercharge The BIG Recruit!

Sign up as a volunteer mentor . Partner . Donate and fundraise . Follow, tag and share on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and TikTok . Let's make 2024 the year we become #BiggerTogether – game on!

About Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities (BBBSTC):

BBBSTC is the largest and oldest

award-winning youth mentoring organization in the greater Twin Cities serving Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka and parts of Dakota and Washington counties. Each year, we match up to 2,600 youth (Littles ages 8-13) and their families with caring adults (Bigs) who volunteer as mentors. Through a variety of community-based, school-based, and workplace-based mentoring programs, and together with our community, we want every youth to have a mentor, be affirmed in who they are, and explore who they want to be. Learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities and get involved as a mentor, parent or caregiver, partner, employee, or donor by visiting BigsTwinCities .

