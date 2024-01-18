DJ CEO Kicks Off The New Year With A Bang

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Street Gods Vol 1"

New Single "Don't Do Favors" Travis Ford x Moneybag Rose x Dousiiee

The 2024 release of "Street Gods Vol 1." with collabs from industry heavyweights such as Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, Gucci Mane, Travis Ford, and more

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DJ CEO , the renowned music influencer and DJ, is set to make a powerful entrance into the new year with his highly anticipated album, "Street Gods Vol 1" . The album, which features collaborations with industry heavyweights such as Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, Gucci Mane, BTH Blaze, Travis Ford , and more, was released on vinyl on December 8th, 2023, and will soon be available on all digital platforms.With an impressive lineup of artists, "Street Gods Vol 1" promises to deliver a unique and captivating musical experience. DJ CEO's ability to bring together such diverse talents showcases his exceptional skills as a producer and his dedication to creating groundbreaking music.In addition to the album release, DJ CEO has joined forces with Los Angeles heavyweight Travis Ford for the release of their new single, "Don't Do Favors". This track features the talented artists Moneybag Rose and Dousiiee and is set to drop January 19th on all major streaming platforms. Fans can expect an infectious blend of beats and lyrics that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression.DJ CEO's recent accomplishments extend beyond his musical endeavors. He has secured a new distribution deal with Empire and GT Digital, further solidifying his position in the industry. This partnership will undoubtedly open up new opportunities for DJ CEO and allow his music to reach a wider audience.Looking ahead, DJ CEO has an exciting lineup of projects in the works including projects with Snoop Dogg, the late G-Funk legend Nate Dogg, and many others. With his unwavering commitment to innovation and creativity, fans can expect nothing short of greatness from this talented DJ. As he continues to push boundaries and explore new musical territories, DJ CEO is poised to make a lasting impact on the music industry.About DJ CEO:DJ CEO is a highly acclaimed music producer and artist known for his unique sound and ability to collaborate with industry heavyweights. With a string of successful releases and a growing fan base, DJ CEO continues to make waves in the music industry.About the Label:Let's Get It Productions is helmed by the internationally renowned DJ CEO and the seasoned entertainment industry vet Bryan J Thompson, the record label seems to have cracked the code to success in the notoriously fickle music business: a keen ear for talent, a vast network of industry connections, and the Midas touch when it comes to collaborations.The story begins in early 2022. Having relocated to the Midwest to broaden his horizons, DJ CEO crossed paths with Bryan J Thompson. This serendipitous meeting, facilitated by mutual industry connections, proved to be the start of a prosperous partnership. The duo hit the ground running, launching“Let's Get It Productions” with a bang. Their inaugural track,“Hurry Up & Buy”, boasted features from titans of the rap game, Lil Wayne and Gucci Mane, setting the tone for the label's unerring commitment to excellence.Beyond producing hit records,“Let's Get It Productions” has made it a mission to scout and nurture up-and-coming talent. Missouri-based BTH BLAZE, known for his scintillating track“Hit My Cell Back” featuring the indomitable Rick Ross & “Anything” featuring the lyrical genius of KXNG Crooked.In a world where the music industry is often a revolving door of artists and labels,“Let's Get It Productions” stands as a testament to vision, perseverance, and the transformative power of collaboration. With DJ CEO and Bryan J Thompson at the helm, this label is not just about hits – it's about leaving a legacy. The stage is set, and the world is watching. What's clear is this:“Let's Get It Productions” is not here to play – they're here to dominate.

DJ CEO - Hurry Up & Buy ft. Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane