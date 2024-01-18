Kuwait Ties With Bahrain In 2024 Asian Handball

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 18 (KUNA) - Kuwait's National Handball Team tied with Bahrain 28-28 on Thursday during the first match of Group 2 of the 2024 Asian Handball Championship held in the Bahrain Capital, Al-Manama.

Secretary General of the Kuwait Handball Federation, also heading the national team delegation to the Championship, Qayed Al-Adwani said that "we are working hard to reach the semi-finals in spite of the presence of strong teams favored to win".

He also said, "Enthusiasts, fans, and followers of Kuwaiti Handball must support it in the Asian and international events, to meet our aspiration to see the country's flag on the podium, and the team managing a qualification card for the World Cup by reaching the semi-finals of the Asian Championship."

The match score was favoring Kuwait by the end of the first-half (18-16), up until the second-half were Bahrain closed in on the score board, leading to a leveled score by the end of the match (28-28).

It is scheduled for Kuwait to play against South Korea on Friday in the second phase of the Groups play-offs. (end)

