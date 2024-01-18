(MENAFN- Baystreet) Spirit Uncertain as JetBlue Buyout Falls Through

Banzai to Buy Cliently

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) saw its shares step back Thursday. The marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, announced that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Cliently, an AI-driven sales engagement solution revolutionizing personalized outreach. The announcement follows the recently announced LOI to acquire IGLeads, which acquisition would foster Banzai's customer acquisition capabilities.

With the proposed acquisition of Cliently, Banzai would be acquiring an AI-powered sales engagement platform. Cliently would be integrated with other Banzai products including Reach, Demio, and IGLeads. Cliently's platform automates multi-channel sales sequences, enabling a single marketing manager to execute lead generation campaigns at the scale of a full Sales Development team. This approach accelerates sales cycles and boosts conversion rates while substantially reducing the cost and management overhead of traditional Sales Development teams.

“In our tests, Cliently's conversion rates significantly outperformed our existing process. Cliently's unique AI-driven approach to sales engagement is a game-changer,” said Banzai CEO Joe Davy.“Spencer and his team have done a fantastic job in creating a platform that not only automates customer engagement but also empowers marketing managers to multiply their effectiveness. We are thrilled at the potential of integrating

Cliently into the Banzai family of products and offering these benefits to our customers.”

