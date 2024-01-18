(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) 14th World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF) in Abu Dhabi to Engage Diverse Participants through the Intersection of Art and Technology



KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In a remarkable departure from traditional Forum, the 14th World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF) has evolved into a diverse array of experiences that extend far beyond the conventional boundaries of academia and economics. Taking place from 6 to 8 February 2024 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), this Forum is set to offer a range of enlightening sessions, including engaging plenary sessions, insightful panel discussions and enriching masterclasses. The focus will be on technology's evolving role and its transformative impact on global economy, with particular attention to East Asia's rising influence.



Emphasising its unwavering commitment to forging a global community that transcends geographical confines, this year's edition will also introduce extensive mix of complementary events thoughtfully crafted to cater to the diverse interests and aspirations of a wide-ranging audience. '14th WIEF aims to be an inclusive and diverse platform where everyone can find value and inspiration,' says Tan Sri Mohd Radzi Abdul Rahman, Secretary General of WIEF Foundation. 'We believe that by celebrating the different facets of life and offering a diverse array of complementary events, we can foster a stronger global community that thrives on inclusivity and cooperation,' he adds.

Acknowledging the profound influence of art in shaping cultural identities and societal norms, he also highlights the establishment of Marketplace of Creative Arts (MOCAfest) as a platform to not only push the boundaries of artistic expression but also provide nuanced perspectives on the ever-evolving world of contemporary art. The theme 'Blurred' for MOCAfest 2024, inspired by the pandemic's blurring of lines between work, life and virtual versus physical realities, advocates for embracing ambiguity. This theme encourages a blend of life, art and technology, leading to the creation of innovative, multidisciplinary art.

As Jalal Luqman, a visual artist from Abu Dhabi and MOCAfest artist, aptly states, 'When I create art, it's the result of a lengthy cognitive process triggered by a visual or emotional stimulus. The resultant artwork must convey a message to the world, with an emphasis on our local culture.'

These sentiments are echoed by Saiful Razman, a visual artist from Malaysia, who emphasises that the creative arts industry serves as a powerful voice for the current generation, shaping the story of our time and contributing to the enhancement of cultural identity within society.

MOCAfest, the arts and culture festival by WIEF Foundation, runs concurrently with the Forum from 6 to 9 February 2024. Forum delegates can access MOCAfest for all three days, while free admission to the public starts on day two. This year, it will bring together a diverse ensemble of international artists, showcasing talents of Tamtam, Charlie Lim, Samar Tarik, Vraell, Adiga, Arqam, the Noon Band, Ghalia, Elham Al Marzooqi, Justin Hackney, Orkhan Mammadov, Saks Afridi, 33.3 Studio and Sasan Nasernia.

On the other hand, 14th WIEF also extends its reach to nurture entrepreneurship and innovation. In collaboration with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) as well as Plug and Play, 'ScaleUp' provides a golden opportunity for startups and aspiring entrepreneurs. The pitching session offers invaluable guidance and strategies to help budding ventures scale up and thrive in today's dynamic business landscape. This partnership underscores the Forum's commitment to fostering growth and innovation, positioning it as a catalyst for entrepreneurial success and technological advancement.

During the event, participating entrepreneurs can pitch their products or services on 7 February 2024, in front of international investors who are eager to forge impactful partnerships and meaningful collaborations.

Mark your calendars for the 14th WIEF and join us for a knowledge-packed event that promises innovation and strategic insights for all participants.

About World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF)

WIEF began in 2005 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It is an economic forum that promotes global commerce, economic wellbeing and equality through a multiple-day programme consisting of panel discussions, masterclasses and impactful networking opportunities. WIEF brings together government leaders, captains of industry, entrepreneurs, corporate executives and academicians to discuss current issues that affect as well as shape the future of commerce. Also, to explore opportunities for partnerships between Muslim and non-Muslim businesses. WIEF has been held in various cities including London, Dubai and Jakarta. This unique mobility allows the forum to adapt to changing economic landscapes, engage with a broad spectrum of perspectives and bridge cultural as well as geographical divides.



14th WIEF, themed Global Economic Agenda: Shaping a Sustainable Future is happening on 6 to 8 February 2024 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in the UAE.

