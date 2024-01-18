The Future Of IT Service Desks: Blueprint For Consolidation And Efficiency Published By Info-Tech Research Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Info-Tech's latest blueprint details a three-step approach to service desk consolidation. The firm's research and recommendations for transforming the service desk focus on enhancing operational efficiency and improving service quality and user experience in an exponentially evolving IT landscape.

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In the rapidly evolving business and digital landscape, the efficiency of IT service desks has become pivotal for organizational success. As organizations grow, merge, or restructure, they often find themselves managing multiple service desks, each operating with its own set of processes, tools, and resources. This fragmentation not only leads to increased costs and inefficiencies but also results in inconsistent service delivery and a challenging user experience. Recognizing the critical need for more streamlined service desk operations that meet new user expectations and ways of doing business, Info-Tech Research Group, a leading global IT research and advisory firm, has unveiled a comprehensive and research-backed blueprint, Build a Service Desk Consolidation Strategy , to support IT teams navigating how best to improve the service desk experience.

Info-Tech Research Group's“Build a Service Desk Consolidation Strategy” blueprint provides organizations with guidance on how to build a strategy to consolidate multiple service desks into one centralized service desk with a single point of contact and standardized processes. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Continue Reading

The firm's blueprint addresses the pressing challenges faced by organizations with multiple service desks, offering a strategic pathway to consolidate them into a unified, efficient entity. The research outlines a consolidation strategy to help IT leaders ensure a smooth transition to a more integrated and effective model designed to enhance service quality, reduce operational costs, and improve customer satisfaction.

" Whether through organic growth, mergers or acquisitions, or a need to service separate areas differently, organizations may eventually find themselves at a point where they have multiple operating service desks, and that support model is no longer serving them well, " says Natalie Sansone , research director at Info-Tech Research Group. " When each service desk has its own team culture, processes, ITSM tool, data, and communication channels, they end up with inconsistent service delivery and quality, confused and frustrated end users, duplication of effort, siloed teams, lack of visibility, and higher costs. "

According to Info-Tech's research, consolidation can significantly enhance operational efficiency and service quality, enabling organizations to achieve a more centralized and coherent approach to IT service management. The blueprint lays out a clear path for integrating multiple service desks and emphasizes the importance of standardized processes and unified communication channels.

The firm's recommended approach not only simplifies the user experience but also provides IT leaders with greater visibility into and control over service delivery. As a result, organizations can expect to see a marked improvement in response times, a reduction in operational redundancies, and a more consistent level of service across the board, all of which are vital to adapting to the changing demands of the user base and the broader market.

"With the shift to remote work, increase in remote support, and changes to modern collaboration tools, many IT organizations that were not previously able are now finding themselves in a position to take the opportunity to consolidate their service desks into one centralized team,"

explains Sansone. "Consolidation, if done well, will streamline processes, improve service quality, provide a more consistent and seamless experience for end users, improve collaboration and knowledge sharing, ensure that all end users receive the same quality and level of support, reduce duplication of effort, and save money through tool rationalization."

The newly published resource emphasizes that consolidating service desks is more than just a logistical change; it's a strategic transformation in how IT support is structured and delivered. This comprehensive shift empowers IT leaders not only to unify and streamline their service desk operations but also to proactively tackle the challenges that often accompany such a consolidation.

The blueprint presents a clear, three-step process to effectively consolidate service desks, ensuring a strategic and comprehensive approach. The phased process offered in the research firm's resource for IT is outlined below at a high level:

– This initial phase focuses on kickstarting the consolidation project. It involves engaging key stakeholders, defining the project's scope, and setting clear objectives. This step is crucial for securing buy-in and establishing a shared vision for the consolidation effort.– This phase involves analyzing the current state of existing service desks, understanding their unique workflows, and identifying best practices and gaps. Based on these insights, a cohesive design for the future-state consolidated service desk can be developed to ensure that the new structure meets the diverse needs of the organization and its users.– The final step involves detailed planning and effective communication, which includes developing a roadmap for implementation, outlining the resources required, and setting timelines. Equally important is the communication strategy, which ensures that all stakeholders are informed and engaged throughout the transition process, thereby facilitating a smoother change management experience.

Info-Tech's blueprint highlights the significant impact of a well-planned consolidation process in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of IT support services. By adopting this structured approach, organizations can transform their service desk operations, making them more streamlined, user-centric, and adaptable to the changing needs of the business and its users, elevating them as key enablers of business efficiency and user satisfaction.

For exclusive media commentary from Natalie Sansone, an expert in IT service management, or to access

the

complete Build a Service Desk Consolidation Strategy

blueprint, please contact [email protected] .



Info-Tech Research Group

is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to view the latest research, visit infotech

and connect via

LinkedIn and X .

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group