(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, takes a monumental step in the DeFi revolution with the launch of Bybit Web3 Swap. The upgraded Bybit Web3 Swap not only addresses this evolving demand for token swapping demand but propels the industry forward, offering users with a secure and easy-to-use platform to seamlessly swap tokens across a multitude of chains.

Bybit Transforms Token Swapping Dynamics with the Upgrade of Bybit Web3 Swap

Bybit has always been to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the power of DeFi," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "With Bybit Web3 Swap, we're making good on that promise by crafting a simpler, user-friendly experience that welcomes seasoned DEX users and invites new Web3 explorers alike."

Bybit Web3 Swap, a cornerstone of the #BybitWeb3, enables users to exchange tokens across multiple chains in a decentralized manner. This crucial component of the DeFi ecosystem allows users to access diverse tokens, liquidity pools, and engage in activities such as yield farming and staking.

Unlocking a Universe of Features:

Expanded Token Support: Bybit Web3 now supports over 2,000 tokens, providing users with an extensive array of options for seamless and diversified token swapping.

Intuitive Token Discovery: Users searching for tokens not listed on Bybit will be seamlessly directed to Bybit Web3 Swap, where they can procure the desired tokens directly.

Cross-Chain Asset Bridge: Bybit Web3 Swap facilitates asset bridge between Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon, Arbitrum, and other mainstream Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) public chains, enhancing the platform's versatility and user convenience.

Streamlined One-Step Swap Process : Bybit Web3 Swap redefines user experience by combining approval and swap steps into a single seamless operation, allowing users to execute token swaps effortlessly.

Other Key Product Features:



No KYC Required for Privacy and Convenience: Bybit Web3 Swap sets itself apart by eliminating the need for Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, allowing users to seamlessly swap tokens while prioritizing privacy and convenience.

Unparalleled Access to Liquidity: Bybit Web3 Swap offers users access to the highest liquidity available in the market, ensuring optimal token swap rates across various decentralized exchanges (DEXs). Absolute Transparency in On-Chain Transactions: Bybit Web3 Swap ensures all transactions are executed on-chain, providing complete visibility into the flow of funds and trading mechanisms, fostering user confidence.

Bybit is committed to staying ahead of the curve, continuously expanding Bybit Web3 Swap's compatibility. Upcoming integrations include Polygon zkEVM, zkSync, StarkNet, and Mantle Network, ensuring users have access to the latest and most innovative blockchain technologies.

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 1-million wallet users, over 10 major ecosystem partners, and counting.



Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 20 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

