Bollywood Musical Extravaganza Enthralls Audience On The Second Day Of The 16Th Global Film Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) NOIDA: The 16th Global Film Festival, hosted by the School of Performing Arts, culminated its second day with a spectacular Bollywood Musical Nite, leaving the audience spellbound with a melange of electrifying performances.



Festival President, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, took the stage to emphasize the pivotal role of music in people's lives, stating, "A person who doesn't love music lacks taste. Music is a vital element that enriches emotions, transforms individuals, and brings happiness, making them stress-free." The evening unfolded with a mesmerizing showcase of musical talents, both seasoned and budding, underlining the universal language of music.



Renowned playback singer Reema Nathane captivated the audience with a soul-stirring rendition of 'Duma Dum Mast Kalandar,' leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of the attendees. Actor and singer Mr. Aroon Bakshi added to the musical extravaganza with an electrifying performance that resonated with the energy of Bollywood.



The students and faculty members of the School of Performing Arts took center stage, delivering phenomenal performances that showcased their exceptional musical prowess. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, acknowledging the outstanding contributions to the world of music, felicitated Playback singer Reema Nathane, Music Composer Hriju Roy, and Pankaj Parashar with festive mementos as a token of appreciation for their invaluable contributions to the industry.



Expressing gratitude for the eveningï¿1⁄2s success, Festival Director Ashok Tyagi extended a heartfelt vote of thanks, underscoring the collaborative efforts that made the event a resounding triumph.



The Bollywood Musical Nite at the 16th Global Film Festival was a celebration of the diverse and vibrant musical landscape of Bollywood, bringing together seasoned professionals and budding talents in a harmonious symphony of entertainment.



