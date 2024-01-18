Michelle Mcgowen, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Michelle McGowen is a Realtor on The Jim Bottrell Team at eXp Realty of California, Inc. Through the years Michelle has also held positions in corporate marketing management and accounting and In 2021, she renewed her license to pursue a career in residential real estate sales. The Jim Bottrell Team set her up for success with a phenomenal training program and she hit the ground running with immediate success.

Michelle loves being surrounded by the dedicated professionals on her team and having access to their massive database of over 100,000 buyers and sellers. She relies on the collective knowledge of her team as well as their database of countless trusted vendors to make the home buying and selling process smooth. As a Certified Negotiation Master, she is able to skillfully navigate the negotiation process on behalf of her clients. She also completed the eXp Luxury Course to represent her high end clients at the highest level.

Michelle's desire is to help people in all walks of life to reach their real estate goals. From the young first time VA homebuyers who she helped to purchase a $400,000 condo in Oceanside, to a coastal estate seller who she represented in the sale of their Solana Beach home, commanding $2,900,000. Michelle represents all clients with the same level of professionalism and excellence. Michelle's clients become raving fans and reach back to her time and time again.

Passionate about the local area, Michelle believes that San Diego County is an exceptional place to call home. With its delightful climate, diverse community, and abundant entertainment and shopping opportunities, it offers a truly remarkable lifestyle. Michelle's commitment to her clients is unwavering, as she values establishing genuine connections and prioritizes authenticity, sincerity, and trustworthiness. She is dedicated to always acting in the best interest of her clients, and upholding the highest standards in her profession.