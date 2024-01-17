Kuwait Launched HORECA Exhibition To Promote Food Services, Tourism

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
KUWAIT CITY, Jan 18 (NNN-KUNA) – The HORECA Kuwait 2024 exhibition kicked off in Hawalli Governorate of Kuwait, to promote food services and boost tourism industry.
The three-day event which ended yesterday, attracted more than 100 exhibitors from home and abroad.
A German exhibitor said,“HORECA Kuwait is for us a very important exhibition. And we are proud to be here with our partner from Kuwait, presenting a few new products and a few new ideas for your market.
Waleed, a visitor, said,“This year's exhibition is bigger than that of last year. There is a variety of participating companies. And the organisation is good. I saw a variety of new and good products.”
Another visitor, Saddiq, from Saudi Arabia said,“I like the exhibition. The organisation is good. And the exhibitors offer good food.”
The term HORECA is a combination of hotel, restaurant and catering. It was formed in Lebanon in 1994, after which its branches spread into Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.– NNN-KUNA
