2024 African Men's Handball Championship Kicks Off In Cairo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 14 (KUNA) - The 2024 African Men's Handball Championship in its 26th edition launched in Cairo Wednesday as Ashraf Sobhy, Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports conduced the event's opening ceremony.

President of the Egyptian Handball Federation, Dr. Mohammed Al-Amin said in his opening speech, that the organizing committee are ahead of a major responsibility to unveil respectively the continents biggest event.

"We also welcome our Arab and African friends and hope that it will be at the global level in every sense of the word."

Sixteen national teams will be competing in this year's edition, of which will be five Arab nation's mentioning, "the hosting country and title holder (Egypt), in addition to Tunisia most crowned champions, Algeria, Libya, and Morocco."

To include Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Rwanda, Guinea, Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Angola, Nigeria, and Kenya.

The top five teams of the championship will be qualifying to the World Handball Championship to be held by Croatia, Norway, and Denmark in 2025, while the first place winner will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

There will be four organized Groups which will commence in a league from racing for points under one-leg match edicts, to merge into the 8th round of knock-out stages following the qualification of the top two teams from each group.

Egypt faced Guinea in the opening match of Group B with a 33-15 score at the Cairo Stadium Indoor Halls Complex with the Championship scheduled to be held until the 27th of January. (end)

